Sheboygan Area School District to receive up to $100K for school bus replacement

A student waits on North 14th Street near Sheridan School while a school bus drives up Sept. 1, 2020, in Sheboygan.

SHEBOYGAN – The Sheboygan Area School District is among two dozen Wisconsin school districts to receive funding to replace old buses.

The funding is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, a project created to help schools replace existing buses linked with asthma and other harmful health conditions with electric, propane and compressed natural gas buses.

Nationally, the program provides $5 billion in school bus replacement funding over the course of five years.

SASD contracts with Prigge's School Bus Service to provide students school bus transportation and partnered with the service to apply for the funding. The program will provide $25,000 to each diesel bus that is replaced in the district, up to $100,000.

"We applaud Prigge's School Bus Service for continually looking for ways to update its fleet with low-emission buses," said Mark Boehlke, SASD assistant superintendent of business services.

"A quarter of Prigge's buses are already propane-powered, and these types of improvements contribute to cleaner air for our students and community," Boehlke added.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, announced the 24 Wisconsin school districts receiving the funding Thursday. Between the districts, nearly $23 million will be used to upgrade Wisconsin buses.

“Clean school buses are a win-win for the Wisconsin school districts and taxpayers who are saving money and for Wisconsin kids and communities who are breathing cleaner air,” Baldwin said in the news release announcing the funds.

In addition to SASD, Milwaukee School District, Beloit School District and Marion School District are among the group of Wisconsin districts receiving funding.

