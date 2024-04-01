As she turns 103, this retired Iowa teacher has happy memories, but no goals left

An Iowa woman is turning 103, and though her birthday lands on April Fool’s Day, it’s far from a joke.

Leota Broyles was born in 1921, the same year as the Tulsa Race Massacre, Charlie Chaplin released his first full-length feature and Albert Einstein lectured in New York on the theory of relativity.

Broyles grew up in New Virginia, a town south of Des Moines with nearly 500 people as of the 2020 census.

Now, she lives in Altoona at Edencrest at the Tuscany, a senior living facility. It's a city that from 2018 to 2022, had less than 300 people 85 years old and over, according to the State Data Center and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Broyles spoke to the Register ahead of her birthday.

Several fellow residents and friends gathered around to listen to her as she recalled growing up in Iowa, being an educator — including teaching the person who holds the highest office in the state of Iowa — and what life is like now.

What was life like for Leota Broyles in New Virginia?

Broyles grew up with seven siblings — there would have been a total of nine children, but one sibling died early.

She grew up in a two-room house. New Virginia, as she recalled it, was a “little village” where everyone knew each other, where residents could walk up to each other’s homes, open the door and greet each other.

“I could just hug those people today,” Broyles said.

“That’s what I like, where you can reach out to people and talk,” she added.

When Broyles was a resident of New Virginia, people helped each other. But that’s the kind of “friends” people make in a small “village,” she said.

Her father, a mechanic, lived in Missouri as a young man, Broyles recalled.

She had a “wonderful childhood,” though the family “never had a penny to our name.”

Which Iowa politician did Leota Broyles teach?

Broyles, who had three children, spent her career as a teacher in Iowa, including from 1939 to 1949 at the Rural Schools of Warren County, according to the Indianola Record-Herald archives.

She also taught at the Interstate 35 Community School District from 1961 until 1983 for third and fourth grade and junior high English, said Jen Baughman with the school district in an email.

One of her students was Gov. Kim Reynolds, as KCCI first reported earlier in March.

“She wasn’t Kim Reynolds when I taught her,” Broyles said, describing a then Kim Strawn as a very good student.

Reynolds told the Register in a statement that she enjoyed a relationship with Broyles that extended outside of school, saying she showed her family "kindness and friendship" over the years.

"The lessons I learned from Mrs. Broyles extended far beyond traditional schoolwork,” Reynolds said. “She taught us to be accountable for our work, respect people in our community, and to find the fun in our lives."

Reynolds, and her husband Kevin, extended best wishes to Broyles and said they "hope she has a wonderful time celebrating with loved ones.”

What advice would a 103-year-old Iowan and former teacher offer to young people?

Broyles recalled the kinds of conversations she used to have with students. They'd chat with her about the farm animals their families had or their problems.

For a recent previous birthday, a former student wrote to Broyles, telling her about how she helped him.

Her advice to young people?

To “get involved with your kids,” she said.

“I liked teaching,” she said. Then, she added, “I couldn’t have been born into a better family.”

What is it like turning 103 years old?

How does Broyles feel about turning 103?

She responded with a question.

“What was it like when you started school?”

Exciting, like a rite of passage, a Register reporter responded.

“So, you had a goal,” Broyles asked.

Broyles doesn’t have one.

That’s the problem she faces now in this stage of her life.

Now, she's taking it a step at a time.

“It’s just doing what you can do best at the time,” Broyles said. She added later, “Because you don’t know what you’ll face tomorrow.”

“You didn’t know you were going to have to face me today,” she said, laughing.

