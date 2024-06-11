‘She took everything from us;’ Father of 3-year-old murdered at Ohio grocery store speaks in court

The father of a 3-year-old murdered at an Ohio grocery store spoke in court Monday.

Bionca Ellis pleaded not guilty to all charges including aggravated murder, according to CBS affiliate WOIO.

Ellis is accused of stealing knives from a thrift store next to a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted.

She then allegedly followed 3-year-old Julian Wood and his mother Margot out of the store and stabbed Julian while he was in the shopping cart.

“She took everything from us. There’s nothing that could ever replace my son or anything that my wife and I or even our other kids are going through and it’s horrendous,” Julian’s dad Jared Wood said.

Margot was injured but survived.

Ellis’ bond was set at $5 million.

North Olmsted police said the attack appears to be random.

Prosecutors said they will push for the death penalty.

Ellis is scheduled to return to court on June 17.



