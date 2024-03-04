‘She’s such a sweet human’: Family of Marion County woman who went missing a year ago demand answers

The search continues for 27-year-old Sara Gail Ebersole, from Reddick, in Marion County.

Her family says she was last seen at a gas station North of Highway 441, when she was on the way to work.

“She would take uber everywhere she went to,” said Michelle Tullis, Sara’s sister. “If someone had driven her before, she would feel comfortable now to reach out to that person and maybe they would setup a payment plan on a discounted rate.”

On the night of March 2nd, Sara took a picture with her neighbor at the gas station, while she waited for the ride, her sister said.

Read: See who DeSantis has appointed as the new Orange County elections supervisor

After that, the woman vanished. “She was such a sweet human. Sara would never leave her daughter,” said Tullis. “They [investigators] already verified she had no bank activity of any kind. I know my sister is likely deceased, and that hurts me because for somebody to harm her, it’s just ridiculous to me.”

Investigators say they have one person of interest in the case. 28-year-old Tyron Morman is said to have met Sara the night she disappeared, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. “Our detective Ryan Stith has been continuing this investigation,” said Valerie Strong, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “During that investigation, he got a search warrant for Morman’s phone, for some text messages and some other information to prove where he was at the time of Sara’s disappearance.”

Read: Richard Lewis’ cause of death confirmed; actor honored on ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Morman was later arrested for trying to conceal evidence from investigators. “Tyrone had lied to our detectives, saying he broke the phone and threw it away,” said Strong. “When we were able to have people to say ‘no he was actually in possession of the phone.’ Morman was later let out on bail.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing, with a $ 4,000 reward for anyone with information that could help detectives find what happened to Sara Ebersole. “I just want justice,” said Sara’s sister. “I just want them brought to justice.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.