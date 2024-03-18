'She would have starved to death': MS wildlife department saves abandoned bear cub

A tiny young bear cub in the South Delta faced an almost certain death after being abandoned by her mother, but was given a new chance at life when she was re-homed with another mother by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

"They were zero," Anthony Ballard said of the cub's chances of survival without intervention. "If the cub had not become hypothermic because of the rain that was coming in Friday morning, she would have starved to death.

"From everything we've seen, it looks like it's going to be a successful introduction. I've had a lot of high points in my career, but that was the best."

Ballard is the Black Bear Program coordinator at MDWFP. The program studies Mississippi's recovering black bear population.

By the early 1900s, the black bear population in Mississippi had been reduced to an estimated 12 bears due to unregulated hunting and habitat loss. By 2002, it was estimated to be less than 50 with no documented breeding in the state. Now, while there are no firm estimates, the population is making a recovery as breeding and sightings happen in much of the state.

A young bear cub in Mississippi that was abandoned by its mother was rescued and re-homed with another sow and her three cubs.

An unusually young mother bear in Mississippi

As the population grows, individuals are monitored to provide a clearer picture of the population and a better understanding of the animals. A part of that is outfitting bears with GPS collars to track and gather data on health and reproduction. That research is what led Ballard to the cub when he went to the mother's den to sedate her and perform a health check on the 3-year-old mother in early March.

"We didn't expect her to have a cub," Ballard said. "Most sows, 4 to 5 years is going to be their first (litter).

"If there's going to be issues with a sow with a cub, it's usually on her first litter. It's like any other animal, if there's going to be problems, it's going to be with a first-time mother."

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Black Bear Program coordinator Anthony Ballard stands in a bear den while monitoring a sow's condition that had been sedated while an abandoned cub from another sow was introduced.

A rare case of a mother bear abandoning a cub

And that's just what happened. Ballard and others went to perform a den check and everything seemed normal. The mother was sedated and data collected from her and the weeks-old cub. Both were returned to the den and a cellular camera was in place outside the den to monitor movement.

Within an hour, the camera showed the sow leaving the den, which Ballard said raised red flags.

"At that point we were really put on notice to monitor the situation and make sure there was no danger to the cub," Ballard said. "The fact that she up and left, it surprised everybody. It's exceedingly rare for this to happen."

And surprises kept coming. The mother didn't return, something Ballard said has happened only a couple of times in the past 20 years of the program. Heavy rain was in the forecast and the cub needed milk, too. So, after about 36 hours, the decision was made to move the young cub into another den with a mature sow that had cubs in Wilkinson County.

"The Wilkinson County female was older and I knew she had cubs," Ballard said. "Every piece of evidence I had pointed to the fact she would be a good match."

Ballard said female bears will accept cubs from other litters and raise them as their own. He said it's wired into their instincts to care for them.

Abandoned bear cub finds a new mother

So, the Wilkinson County bear, known as F35, was sedated and data was collected from her and her three cubs. She, her three cubs and the new cub were returned to the den. Each had Vicks VapoRub dabbed on them to mask human and other scents.

The abandoned cub immediately began bonding with the mother.

"It went as smooth as it possibly could have gone," Ballard said. "Once we introduced the new cub, she started nursing immediately.

"She probably nursed 80% of the time we were there. We took this cub, gave it our best shot, and backed out of there. The way it worked out was just as good as you could ask for. It was gratifying and rewarding. It was a relief, too."

