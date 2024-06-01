‘She was a star’: Family of Hazelwood shooting victim calls for justice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Laquonda Fuller-Hudson was 31 when she was shot and killed last Thursday in a Hazelwood apartment, according to Portland police.

Her family tells KOIN 6 they are devastated and have a long journey ahead, but that Fuller-Hudson’s memory will live on through her two children.

“She was a star. She was my star,” said Fuller-Hudson’s mother, Lafonda Grant. “I’m going to miss my baby. But I have my grandchildren and I will hug them and talk to them and watch her videos, watch her picture so they can hear her and grow to remember her.”

Portland police say Fuller-Hudson was found dead from a gunshot wound in an apartment on SE 146th Avenue on the night of May 23. The suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting.

“We’re not going to let my baby die in vain. So we’ll keep her memory alive. And we’ll do whatever we have to do to bring justice for her so that this doesn’t occur ever again,” said Fuller-Hudson’s godmother Cerissa Hall.

The family says Fuller-Hudson only knew the suspect for a short time and is hoping to bring attention to domestic violence.

Laquonda Fuller-Hudson was a mother of two before she was shot and killed on May 23, 2024. (Courtesy: Loyalty Hustler)

“She was fighting for her life against this giant monster twice her size,” Hall said.

“I’m gonna make sure her memory is long last and her light burn forever. I got to go to Salem. I got to do everything I have to change these laws. Grant added.

Investigators say the suspect is in police custody at a local hospital. He is being treated for injuries from a separate incident that occurred after the shooting, but before police found and arrested him. The suspect’s name is not being released.

Fuller-Hudson’s funeral will be held next week. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page.

If you or someone you know is seeking help with domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-(800) 799-7233.

