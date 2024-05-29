‘She was shaking’: OKC man facing criminal charges after alleged road rage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office has filed charges against an Oklahoma City man accused of deliberately scratching the paint off a woman’s car in the aftermath of a road rage incident.

Court documents said the incident happened May 11. They say the victim and suspect, Carter Cox became angry with each other’s driving behavior and Cox followed the victim into a Costco parking lot off of Memorial Road and Western Avenue.

“A lady was running, zigzagging through the parking lot,” said Lexi Koch, who witnessed the incident. “I heard this man just yelling and cussing, calling her all kinds of names, so I stepped out from my vehicle and this woman just grabbed on to me. She was shaking, terrified.”

Documents say the victim told police Cox eventually got back into his vehicle and drove extremely close to her vehicle, before allegedly leaning out of the driver side window and using some sort of a metal object to scratch the paint on her car.

“The paint did look freshly peeled,” said Koch. “You know, when you scratch something, it has those little, you know, pearls on it.”

Documents say at least two witnesses observed the car being damage before the suspect fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Documents note the victim was able to take photos of the suspect, and Oklahoma City Police shared that photo to the media to help track him down.

Documents also say police were able to use several tips and obtain Cox’s vehicle tag through flock cameras.

The victim told police she received an estimate of $4,000-$6,000 to repaint her vehicle. Documents noted that the scratches to the 2023 vehicle were very distinct and deep.

Documents also make note of Cox agreeing to a telephone interview with police. Documents say Cox admitted to being involved in an altercation with the victim; but when asked about the damage he said he knew better than to admit to anything.

News 4 employees stopped by an address listed as Cox’s in court documents, but were told he had been harassed enough and didn’t want to talk about the incident anymore.

Koch said that even though she had no idea how the situation would resolve, she would intervene any time.

“I couldn’t just let that happen,” said Koch. “You know, I just, I can’t, it’s not in me to stand by.”

Cox has been charged with malicious injury to property, a felony if he’s convicted.

