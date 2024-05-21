‘She’s running him over:’ Orlando woman accused of intentionally hitting man with car full of kids

An Orlando woman is facing attempted murder and child neglect charges after police say she used her car as a weapon with her kids along for the ride.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to an incident report, Orlando police officers responded to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Central Operations Center on West Colonial Drive just before 1 p.m. Sunday for what was reported as an attempted murder with a vehicle.

The victims told police they had attempted to go there for their own safety when the attack occurred.

READ: Man shot to death in Orange County, deputies say

According to the report, the victims said they were driving through Orlando when 31-year-old Cloresa Moss spotted them and began following them around in her own car with her children riding along.

According to police, Moss and the victim had five children in common, making the incident domestic in nature.

Police say the victim’s car was stopped at a light, waiting to turn into the sheriff’s office complex, when Moss intentionally struck the back of their car with hers.

Police say the victim’s car continued into the operations center parking lot with Moss following, and the confrontation continued.

The victim told police he got out of his car to tell Moss to leave him alone, at which point Moss accelerated her car aggressively towards him, lightly striking him. The victim said Moss then reversed and accelerated aggressively towards him a second time, pinning him between the two cars.

According to police, the victim said he believed Moss was going to kill him when he was struck and pinned.

READ: 1 killed, 1 injured in Daytona Beach shooting

The victim said Moss then reversed and accelerated towards him a third time but missed. She then fled the area.

The victim was taken to AdventHealth to be treated for the injuries to his legs.

When interviewed by police later at her apartment, Moss tried to claim she was assaulted first, and that she only struck the victim with her car because he stepped in front of it.

However, investigating officers say they received cell phone video from an anonymous witness that supported the victim’s version of events.

Though the video was taken from a distance, police say the witness can be heard saying, “she’s running him over,” at which point Moss can be seen backing her car up and aggressively accelerating towards the victim, attempting to strike him.

In her interview, police say Moss also acknowledged knowing her kids were in the car with her at the time.

READ: 1 dead, several injured as Singapore Airlines flight hits turbulence

Investigators ultimately found cause to charge Moss with attempted homicide, aggravated battery with a motor vehicle, and child neglect.

She’s being held in the Orange County jail on no bond after having it revoked from a previous arrest for carrying a prohibited weapon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.