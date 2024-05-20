“She inspired me”: Mother & Son graduate from FVTC

OSHKOSH Wis. WFRV – More than 1100 students graduated from Fox Valley Technical College, Maureen Fogarty received her degree alongside her son.

“Yes, I am I’m so excited, I’m more excited for him than I am for myself, I mean he’s young he’s got his whole life ahead of him, but he’s my son I’m just extremely proud and happy for him,” stated Fogarty.

Fogarty’s son Timothy Ozminkowski graduated from the school’s software development program and says his mother was his inspiration.

“I know how long it’s taken for her to get to this point taking care of my family and everything like that, she’s had to go to school like off and on for a few years now, so it’s been a long road, but we finally made it, it’s very exciting,” explained Ozminkowski.

Fogarty says her family will forever cherish this moment.

“It means so much there’s so much joy to then bring everybody together today to celebrate this moment is just fabulous absolutely fabulous and my heart is just beaming,” stated Fogarty.

Timothy is set to move to Hawaii next month, and his mom is preparing to enter the workforce.

