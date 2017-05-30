She Hid a Loaded Gun WHERE!?

During a Waco, Texas, traffic stop, police arrested a woman who was transporting methamphetamine. But that’s not all she was carrying. She also had a loaded weapon – in her private parts.

Watch: I Shot Myself While High on Bath Salts

The gun in question was a small .22 caliber Smith & Wesson. “Thank God it wasn’t a .357 Magnum!” says Plastic Surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon.

ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork adds, “You’re pulled over and the officer is walking up – in that moment how do you” decide to stash your weapon in that particular location?

Watch: Gun Safety and Children

Urologist Dr. Jennifer Berman wonders why the woman didn’t put the drugs down there instead. “If the bag breaks, you’ll die of an overdose,” Dr. Stork points out. But the gun going off isn’t a great scenario either.

“We know that body cavities have been used for a really long time to smuggle drugs,” concludes Dr. Stork. “I’ve never heard of it being used to smuggle weapons like this.” He’s not sure there’s a takeaway here, except that everything about this story is a bad idea.