She helped steal a table during Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors say. Rep. Paul Gosar hired her

Federal prosecutors have charged a former intern for Rep. Paul Gosar with crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Isabella DeLuca, a conservative influencer who has worked with the Arizona-based conservative group Turning Point USA, is accused of disrupting government proceedings, entering restricted grounds, and theft of government property, according to the FBI's account of the case.

The government says it has video evidence of DeLuca entering a Senate room through a broken window and helping to remove a table from the chambers that was later used to assault a police officer. DeLuca initially denied entering the Capitol building, according to the FBI’s filing.

“I’m wondering why you support the breaking into the capitol,” someone asked DeLuca on social media after the attack.

“According to the constitution it’s our house,” DeLuca responded.

Since then, DeLuca has done two congressional internships, Politico reported Monday. One was with Gosar, R-Ariz., and the other was with Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., another conservative member of Congress and ally of former President Donald Trump.

Anthony Foti, a spokesperson for Gosar’s office, confirmed that DeLuca worked for Gosar but said the office had no knowledge of her involvement with the Jan. 6 riot.

"Isabella DeLuca was an intern in Congressman Gosar’s office for three months beginning in the fall of 2022," Foti wrote in a statement to The Arizona Republic. "We have no knowledge of any alleged participation in activities on January 6, 2021."

The FBI filing notes that DeLuca deleted some of her social media posts in the months after the Jan. 6 attack, meaning the congressional offices might not have seen the posts while reviewing her online presence.

DeLuca did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gosar, one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, was one of 139 representatives who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He also is among the lawmakers facing calls for ethics investigations for their roles in the lead-up to the Capitol riot.

A leading organizer of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” protest famously called Gosar the "spirit animal" of those efforts in a since-deleted video posted online. Gosar has previously said that Jan. 6 rioters were “peaceful patriots”.

Gosar has called allegations that he instigated violence or acted illegally "devoid of reality."

DeLuca has twice appeared on the show of Stew Peters, a commentator known for his embrace of antisemitic or white supremacist beliefs, including Holocaust denial, according to the blog Angry White Men, which tracks white supremacy.

She has called herself “proudly xenophobic” on social media, the blog also found.

DeLuca has previously identified herself as an ambassador for Turning Point USA, the conservative organization led by the media personality Charlie Kirk, who defended DeLuca on social media on Tuesday morning.

“Isabella DeLuca was always a solid TPUSA member,” Kirk wrote. “She loves her country and is now facing federal prison because of her political views. Its disgusting and wrong.”

