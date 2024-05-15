‘She flew out of the car’: Woman jumps from fiery Jeep on Florida interstate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman took a leap of faith Monday as she jumped out of a moving Jeep that caught fire on a busy Florida interstate.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that the Jeep was traveling about 35 miles per hour on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach when it caught fire. Witnesses said she rolled into the inside lane, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

That’s when the Jeep crashed into the cement barrier, becoming engulfed in flames.

Several good Samaritans stopped to help the woman, believing she was still inside the Jeep.





“I have a girl and the Jeep just caught on fire, and she flew out of the car,” a witness can be heard saying during an apparent 911 call.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said the woman, who was not identified, was alert and awake when officers arrived at the scene.

Bodycam footage from the incident shows fire rescue crews helping the woman before she was taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

“So the Jeep was on fire and it was coming over, so I thought I would let it over, but before she made it, she jumped and bailed, so I hit my brakes and hit the hazards and just came out,” a woman, who stopped to help the driver said.

According to WTPV, the cause of the fire has not yet been released.

