She’s a female firefighter and wants girls to know they can grow up to be one too

For the past 24 years in South Florida, Tina Guiler has put her life on the line as a firefighter and paramedic. She’s a lieutenant now who has been with the same department in Miami-Dade all that time.

“But I still get asked by little kids and even adults, ‘Are you really a firefighter?’ Or they will say, ‘I didn’t know girls could be firefighters.’ This is why I designed the female firefighter plush dolls.”

Guiler launched her small business, Triple F (for Fierce Female Firefighter) Dolls in 2022. She said she created them to inspire young girls around the world to become firefighters themselves.

With only 6 percent of firefighters being women, she said the initiative is one that has inspired girls. Guiler also launched the organization Triple F Foundation that helps other firefighters facing on-the-job injuries or illness.

“Since the dolls have hit the market, it has made a huge impact on little kids. Little girls are seeing the dolls and are now thinking they can actually be anything—even a firefighter! The little boys now see women can also be firefighters.

“I had one mom come up to my booth when I was selling the doll and she told me that she needed to tell me a story about her daughter, who was 4 years old. She said her daughter came up to her one day and said, ‘Mommy, I want to be a boy.’ She asked her, ‘Why do you want to be a boy, honey?’ And the daughter said, ‘I want to be a boy because I want to be a firefighter, and you have to be a boy to be a firefighter.’

“She saw my dolls and me in my uniform and her face lit up like a Christmas tree. She was amazed to see a firefighter doll that looked like her. So, she now knows that she can be a firefighter. This doll changed that little girl’s life. So I truly believe, ‘If they can see it, they can be it!’”

Guiler, who still works full time, designed the world’s only line of Female Firefighter Plush Dolls with removable gear and diverse female firefighter logos on their clothing. The logos are also on T-shirts, decals, challenge coins and hoodies. You can learn more and purchase items at www.triplefrescue.com

Swimmers from around the country will gather for an ocean swim to raise funds for the Nicholas Dworet Memorial Fund.

Ocean race keeps swimmer’s memory alive

On March 24, champion high school swimmer Nicholas Dworet would have turned 24.

Nick, who was determined to swim in the Olympics, was killed in the 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, where 17 students and faculty were killed by a former student.

Swimmers from all over the country will gather to celebrate his life and remember him through an ocean race at Mizell-Johnson State Park, 6503 N. Ocean Dr. in Dania Beach.

His parents, Annika and Mitch Dworet said he was considerate to all those around him.

“As Nick’s parents, we wanted to do something in honor of our son that would continue his spirit of determination, loving kindness, and sense of community. The Nicholas Dworet Memorial Fund was created to fulfill that wish.”

The 3rd Annual Swim with Nick Ocean Race, presented by Goldfarb Law PA, is March 24. Swimmers can register at https://www.saltysportssociety.com/swim-with-nick

There are multiple events for various swim distances. Details including course maps are on the website.

All proceeds are used to fund programs, scholarships and help those in underserved communities learn the joy that being part of a swim team brings, his parents said.

“Through annual local swim clinics, hundreds of underserved young swimmers are provided instruction they would otherwise not be able to access. This instruction is vital so that all can compete at the junior and high school levels.

“Additionally, the Nicholas Dworet Memorial Fund provides college scholarships to swimmers. These scholarships in part make up for the inequity in sports funding at the collegiate level. To date, we have awarded over $50,000



in individual scholarships, grants to local swim organizations for equipment, and financial assistance for swim lessons to those in the local area.”

Sponsorships are available. Contact Carla Albano at 954-253-2021 or carlalbano2000@yahoo.com and Joseph Chiarella at 954-740-2417 or nicholasdworetfund@gmail.com

Eco action camp empowers kids

Is there a 6th, 7th, or 8th grader in your life who enjoys the outdoors and active learning? Then CauseCamp is for them.

After a successful first season of summer camps in 2023, the nonprofit Blue Missions was encouraged by parents and students to offer a similar eco-friendly action camp for Spring Break 2024.

At CauseCamp, students will kayak during a mangrove cleanup and take part in an Everglades slog, which will allow them to explore the off-trail areas of the park and learn about its ecosystem. They’ll go snorkeling at a Coral Reef restoration project and have a floating classroom on Biscayne Bay to help them understand the worth of water and the urgent need to protect it.

The camp is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 1-5 at St. Brendan High School, 2950 SW 87th Ave. Cost is $495 and includes snacks, lunch, two t-shirts, and all field trips. Registration is at https://www.bluemissions.org/causecamps

These volunteers who usher at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center are, from left: Jean Halstead, Betty Tache, Gloria Ezrin, and Karen Paige. Provided by Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

Volunteer for ushering corps

The unofficial opening act at any performance is the welcoming team. The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is now accepting applications for its dynamic ushering corps and will offer a two-hour orientation at 6 p.m., March 13.

The volunteer corps greets patrons and ushers them to their seats as the audience gets ready to enjoy events. New members will be joining a friendly mix ranging from retired seniors to high school students who earn community service hours.

Those interested must first apply online at www.aventuracenter.org/support/volunteer Applicants will be contacted prior to the orientation to confirm attendance.

