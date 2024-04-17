She was the face of Kennewick city government for decades. She’s retiring after 30 years

Evelyn Lusignan, the public relations manager who served as the face of city government in Kennewick for decades, is retiring after 30 years.

The Kennewick City Council honored her long tenure at its regular business session April 16.

May 2 is her last day.

Evelyn Lusignan

As the city’s senior official responsible for public relations and customer service, Lusignan was the first call for countless reporters who covered city news, including the Tri-City Herald.

She tackled a vast array of questions and regularly connected people with city planners, fire officials, police officers, parks leaders and and other subject matter experts. She fielded an endless array of requests for information about topics ranging from water meters and road construction to potholes and splash pads in city parks.

She coordinated the city’s response to more difficult issues as well, such as the intense public scrutiny that accompanied various municipal scandals involving former mayors Steve Young, Don Britain and Bill McKay and the COVID 19 pandemic.

“I feel very blessed to have been here at the city of 30 years — it has gone fast!!” she told the Herald.

Lusignan graduated from Kennewick High School and studied at the University of Maryland. Before joining the city, she served as a linguist in the U.S. Air Force.

She and her husband, Joe Lusignan, met in language school and moved to Kennewick after ending their respective military careers. Joe Lusignan served in the Marine Corps and is a former Benton County sheriff’s deputy.

She said the couple will remain in Kennewick and dedicate time to traveling, volunteering and spending time with family.

