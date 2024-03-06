‘All she does is help people’: community helps bring Vancouver’s beloved Wiener Wagon home after theft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The well-known Wiener Wagon was reunited with its rightful owner after thieves took the food cart from outside Robin Povec’s home in Vancouver.

The recovery of the food cart wouldn’t have been possible without multiple people pitching in.

PHOTOS: New design options for the I-5 Bridge replacement released

Povec, the owner of the Wiener Wagon whose livelihood depends on it, said it took a lot of faith to get through this trying time.

“I mean, when it was gone, I said, ‘Okay, god, this is up to you,” Povec said.

Povec noticed the Wiener Wagon was stolen from right outside her house Monday morning. A man named Skip — who is like a father to her — started the Wiener Wagon in 1976. For over a decade, she’s helped the legacy live on.

“Just grateful so many people helped. People have been calling me, texting me. I thought it was gone… my dad built that with his hands,” Povec said. “But the way it was recovered was amazing.”

Beaverton man arrested for allegedly assaulting pregnant woman with firearm

It was truly a group and community effort to get the Wiener Wagon back where it belongs.

“Mom, she told me that the window where it could have been stolen. So I just made a post on Instagram and Facebook and sent it out,” said Ryan Yearout, Povec’s close friend. “It just spread like wildfire.”

Someone in Portland saw Yearout’s post that same day, notifying him they spotted the Wiener Wagon at a house in Northeast Portland on Wasco Street. Soon after, Portland police responded to the scene, investigating the property with the K-9 team.

Officers took one woman into custody on charges unrelated to the Weiner Wagon, instead of trespassing and burglary of that house. But most importantly, Povec was reunited with her wagon.

Fentanyl emergency update ‘promising’ but more data needed, MultCo commissioners say

The thieves cleaned out nearly all of her supplies and cookware, but she said overall there wasn’t major damage to her cart. Luckily, someone in downtown Vancouver donated $2,500 to Povec to get her back on her feet.

“Robin, all she does is help people,” Yearout said. “She helped me in my life a great deal. So I’m happy to just be able to help her and pay it back.

Povec said her hot dog stand may be old, but it does the job; it’s simple and sentimental. She plans to reopen on Thursday in downtown Vancouver on Main Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.