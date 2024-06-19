‘She didn’t deserve this:’ Family members want justice for mother found dead at Brentwood home

Police are in their second night of investigating the death of a local mother in Brentwood. Our Action News Jax law and safety expert says this is not usual -- but it’s clear investigators are still searching for evidence.

Family members say want justice for Quintasha Ross, who they confirmed is the woman police found dead at a home on West Forty-First street, Monday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they suspect foul play, and one person was detained overnight.

Quintasha Ross is known to her family “Tay Tay.”

Her cousin, Monet Baker said in a statement, “She was very smart in school we all loved her growing up.”

Baker says it’s unbelievable to hear about this on the news in Jacksonville and form Tay Tay’s hometown in Greenville, North Carolina.

Baker said Tay Tay was 26 years old, and was a mother to an unborn and to a 3-year-old. She said, “She didn’t deserve this.”

JSO said a welfare check led to a death investigation.

Action News Jas got video from neighbors showing a dug up hole in the background and police working around the property

Neighbors told Action News Jax they hadn’t seen Tay Tay since June 3 and they noticed a foul smell near the house.

While police have not confirmed who is responsible, Baker has a message for all women. She said, “If you have an issue in your home, run for help, don’t wait until it’s too late. Don’t pray he will change. Our family member is gone, but never forgotten.”

Law And Safety Expert Dale Carson has decades of law enforcement experience working with the FBI, and he says detectives always start with the people closest to her.

“Most people are killed by someone they know, not a stranger,” Carson said.

Detectives returned to the scene for a second day. And Carson says if someone killed her, investigators will be looking for critical evidence.

“It’s not unusual for people to leave wallets and driver’s license when they’re digging holes, because the wallet works its way out of the individual’s trousers and ends up in the grave,” Carson said.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about who JSO detained and whether they are facing any charges in connection with this investigation.

