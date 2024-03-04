‘She came in like a lamb;’ Baby born in aftermath of tornado in Clark County

A baby girl came into the world in the midst of tornados in the Miami Valley last week.

News Center 7′s John Bedell got an update from her family that you can hear LIVE on News Center 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

>> RELATED: National Weather Service confirms 3 additional tornadoes Wednesday in Ohio

Darcy Kate Williams is now resting mostly quietly at home with her big sisters and mom and dad.

>> RELATED: PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County tornado damage

Her sisters were staying with their grandma and grandpa not far from home in Clark County as Allison and Brandon Williams were getting ready for a scheduled c-section.

Just as they were getting ready to leave, there was a tornado warning for Clark County.

We will continue updating this story.