‘She came down here to be better.’ Sisters remember woman who died in Cathedral City fire

Josee Van Buskirk was one of the victims of a fire at the former Elks Lodge building in Cathedral City. She was 37.

Josee Van Buskirk was 12 years old when her older sister, Ashlee Stetson, took her to the Alaska State Fair. She got up on stage and sang a Karaoke version of “Big Girls Don’t Cry.”

“I remember thinking to myself ‘How much courage?’ I didn’t have the courage to do that, and she did,” Stetson said, “And she just had a great time in front of all these strangers.”

“That was her, though,” added Shanell Fugate, also Van Buskirk’s older sister. “Give zero (expletives) and just go for it.”

That’s one of Stetson’s favorite memories of Van Buskirk, who was one three people killed in the fire at the former Elks Lodge building in Cathedral City on March 9. She was 37.

Her close-knit family is grieving her loss, remembering Van Buskirk for her spunk, sense of humor and heart. She is survived by four children, her sisters and brother, and parents.

Josee Van Buskirk (center holding her young nephew) and her siblings, from left, Bruce Van Buskirk, Shanell Fugate and Ashlee Stetson.

Van Buskirk lived minutes away from her family in Wasilla, Alaska. But she came to Cathedral City in February to receive treatment from the Banyan Treatment Center for addiction, according to her sisters. The facility is about 1,000 feet away from where she died, but the sisters don’t know the details of her treatment plan or the last time she was there.

Several people who were in the empty building at the time of the fire, including one of the men who died, 46-year-old Phillip Pape, were homeless, said the head of a local social-services nonprofit they visited. It's not clear where Van Buskirk was living at the time of her death.

She had lost her partner unexpectedly in December and was struggling with grief. It broke her, Fugate said.

Their sister had wanted professional help and didn’t have the tools to get through the trauma and grief without it, Stetson added. So Stetson found the treatment center and they last spoke to Van Buskirk in February, before she entered treatment. She then entered a "blackout period" when she wasn't allowed to contact people or go online, a common practice meant to let people focus on recovery.

"She came down here to be better, so she could be better for her family," Stetson said.

Stetson thinks Van Buskirk's addiction began after she got into a car accident as a teenager.

"Back (then), they were so quick to prescribe opiates ... and then you get this craving for them, and I think that that's where it started," Stetson said. "Because it just seemed like anytime there was something difficult in life, that's what she would lean on. She would kind of go back to that. And then life got really, really hard."

Both sisters are confused and traumatized by her death. She had never lived on the street and had a family that loved and was waiting for her, they said. They've been asking questions to try to understand what happened to her before she died, but said they have faith in the detective on the case.

“We were close. We were there when each of us had our own children,” Stetson said. “We were there in the room.”

“We would help each other through anything,” Fugate added.

Cathedral City Fire Chief Michael Contreras told The Desert Sun it would be some time before they would know what caused the fire. Both sisters said their hearts go out to the other victims and their families.

"We don't know who these people are, what their circumstances were," Stetson said. "We don't know, you know, what life choices or circumstance brought them there. But I do know in my heart, they had somebody somewhere that loves them."

Van Buskirk had been a caregiver at an assisted living facility and would sneak in food for patients, Fugate said. She enjoyed shopping, was talented at skeet shooting and was always well-dressed.

The sisters remember her as someone who loved a good laugh and having fun. They used to create dances together. They had a toy Jeep as kids, but Van Buskirk would always somehow make sure she was the one to drive it instead of Fugate. Van Buskirk used to sing and rap songs when it was bedtime, and then jokingly blame the noise on Fugate.

Josee Van Buskirk and her children.

Her sisters described Van Buskirk as a fun mom — doing things like playing kickball, having Nerf gun fights or going on the Slip 'N Slide with her kids. Her sons are 17, 11 and 1, and her daughter is 12.

“She loved being a mom,” Fugate said. “Very protective mom, too. Mama bear.”

“Even in her darkest moments, she always thought about her kids,” Stetson said.

Her laugh is one of the things her sisters will miss most.

"She had a loud (laugh) — just, it was infectious," Fugate said. "It could just get you going, because she would just crack up and it was so, I don't even know the word ... it was like contagious."

"For 37 years, she laughed probably more than anyone else would in that amount of time," Stetson said.

