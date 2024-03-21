She called herself a ‘bad mom’; her daughter’s response will make you cry

When it comes to being a mom and parenthood in general, more often than not, it can feel like you’re not doing enough, or you’re not enough.

But for one mom, she wants other parents to know that even on their worst days, their kids are just happy they’re there. Recently, the Florida mom had one of those rough days.

As Momma Mik wrote on TikTok, while “every day with my kids is a great day, some days are more challenging than others.” As she continued, she revealed it was one of those days where she “had to say no too many times. One of those days where instead of raising my voice I should have shown more patience.”

It was “one of those days where you see moms on TikTok making everything for their kids from scratch and it just makes you feel so small. I felt like a bad mom. I felt like I could have done more, and I probably could have. But the whole day, I was so self critical,” she continued.

It was a day “where it’s whatever for lunch and pizza for dinner,” she explained.

While eating their takeout order from Pizza Hut, Momma Mik, as she is known on TikTok, took out her phone to record the moment. “We’re having Pizza Hut because I’m a bad mom,” she told the camera.

Then an unexpected and beautiful moment took place. Her young daughter, who was sitting next to her enjoying a slice of her own, scolded her mom.

“No you’re not. You are a good mom,” she told her mom, who looked shocked by her daughter’s unprompted response. “Say it,” she told her mom.

And she obeyed. “I’m a good mom,” she told her daughter, who exclaimed “Yay!”

“It turns out my baby was just happy as could be,” Momma Mik wrote after reflecting on the moment. “She thinks I’m a good mom. Your babies think you’re a good mom/dad too. You’re not alone. I see you.”

Mamas Uncut reached out to Momma Mik, asking her if there was anything else she would like to add.

In response, she replied back saying, “I feel like we are all in the same boat. We are all overworked, over tired, and all just trying our best at the end of the day. Our kiddos see us winning even when we don’t. They appreciate and love all the little things because to them those are the biggest things.”