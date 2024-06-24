‘She was always a hero in my book’ Arkansas family finding peace after daughter is recognized for bravery during mass shooting

FORDYCE, Ark. – A family is finding peace after learning from the Arkansas State Police that their daughter, Callie Weems, died administering health care aid to others during a deadly mass shooting on Friday.

“I called her, she didn’t answer,” Helen Browning said.

Browning checked her daughter Callie Weems’s location. She was at the Dallas County Medical Center, where Callie worked as a nurse.

“In my mind, I kept saying she was there because they called in the Calvary. She is there, she is working, she is helping, and she can’t talk,” Browning said.

Bruce Grice, Callie Weems’s stepfather, rushed to the medical center to see if he could find her, and that is when the rush of emotions began.

Grice found out before Browning could make it to the hospital. When he called, he tried to stay strong until she could make it to the hospital.

“I knew, but I mean, I didn’t want her driving and give her the news while she was driving, and it was hard to keep a voice that wasn’t cracked and to sound normal,” Grice said.

When Browning pulled up and saw her best friends waiting, she knew something was wrong.

“She told my sister, I can’t, I can’t tell you that it’s okay, all that’s really a blur,” Browning said.

When they walked into the Dallas County Medical Center, they were met by one of Callie’s nurse friends.

“He told me it was Callie, and I said I want to see her, and he said they are not going to let you because she is part of a crime scene,” Browning said.

The past few days since Friday morning have been filled with love and support from friends and family but mostly heartbreak.

“And then the state police when they made their statement today that she died a hero, she was a hero, she was always a hero in my book,” Browning said.

Sunday at 2 p.m., the Arkansas State Police held a press conference. In that meeting, Arkansas State Police Director Colonel Mike Hagar mentioned Callie Weems’s heroism.

“As an example, instead of fleeing from the obvious danger, Callie Weems began using her training as a nurse to render aid to a gunshot victim and unfortunately became a victim herself as a result of her selfless actions,” Hagar said.

According to Grice, Callie ran into the store to help aid others.

Callie Weems was a third-generation nurse, taking her nursing oath to the ultimate level.

“I’m thankful that Callie’s Heroic deeds saved this woman’s life,” Browning said. “I don’t know her. I couldn’t tell you her name, but I would like to meet her.”

Callie’s family described her as selfless. They say this was a prime example of that selfless act and are proud of it.

“God gave her the strength to run into that store to help. She was strong enough in her faith that if something happened, she knew where she was going, and that was paradise,” Browning said.

Grimes says they know she is looking down on them and her daughter, whom she left behind.

“We have got a beautiful, beautiful 10-month-old that we are going to raise, and she is going to know her mother was a hero,” Browning said.

They are still unsure and are searching for answers as to why the shooting happened. However, there is one message the family wants to share, a message to the suspect’s family.

“We hope they feel no fault for what this guy has done, and actually, the Bible says for us to forgive, Jesus forgave the thief on the cross, we forgive this guy, Grice said.

The thing that gives them the most peace is that she died fearlessly.

“She had a calling, and she took the calling to the top, and that gives me peace,” Browning said.

