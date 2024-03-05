Shawnee school awarded ‘Patriotic School of the Year’

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – One Oklahoma school in Shawnee has just set a record in becoming the first school in the nation to be awarded Patriotic School of the Year!

This award was given by Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver and the Military Order of the Purple Heart and will be featured in the National Purple Heart Association Magazine. The North Rock Creek School in Shawnee brought home the hardware!

The award according to school officials, is based on the way the school, students, parents and staff support veterans. This school helped collect over 5 truck beds of canned food for Oklahoma Veterans. Ashlynn Jones, support staff, was recognized as a Purple Rose Lady for coordinating the food drive and offering her own money as a cash incentive for a prize.

South Rock Creek School was chosen as the 2nd School in the Nation.

Robbi Merrell was selected as the Purple Heart Rose Lady at South Rock Creek. Robbi is a kindergarten teacher and her class collected over 300 cans alone.

Great job to the students at North Rock Creek School and South Rock Creek Schools!

