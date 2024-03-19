Shawnee Post Office sees second attack in one month

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Shawnee community members may be looking over their shoulders now as they enter the post office, following the second attack and robbery in the last month.

Some people were shocked to hear what had happened Sunday, others said they have been told to be careful when going to the post office alone.

Now, the city and Shawnee PD say they are working together to ensure safety in the community.

“It does shock me, because I am a frequent user of the post office and that’s the first time I have heard anything of it,” Larry Walker, community member said.

The Shawnee community is in disbelief that another attack happened right outside the post office, for the second time in the past month.

“I wouldn’t want to bring my wife up here and have her being attacked like that,” Harold Dautherty, community member said. “That would be unheard of, kind of like a need to put a security guard in here.”

One of the concerns shared by community members is there are o security cameras outside of the post office.

“I think if they had more security cameras out, I think that would probably be really wise because the camera catches everything,” Dautherty said.

We reached out to city leaders who deferred us to the police department. They tell us the incident is under investigation, but any increase in cameras would be a decision made by the postal service.

So, we reached out to them and they gave us this statement saying:

“The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of two incidents in which individuals visiting the Post Office in Shawnee, Oklahoma were targeted, and their personal property stolen. The safety of Postal customers and employees both at our facilities and in our communities is of the utmost importance to Postal Inspectors. We will remain actively engaged with the Shawnee Police Department in the investigation until those involved are apprehended. We would ask that anyone with information contact the Shawnee Police Department, or the Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455. “

They didn’t answer my question if they would do anything to increase security or add cameras, but said they will work with the city of Shawnee and Shawnee PD to ensure safety to its community members at the post office moving forward.

