Shawnee County wants to replace your Callery Pear tree with healthier, native species

TOPEKA (KSNT) – We’re nearing the time of year when flowers and leaves start to bloom, however, you may not want all of them sticking around.

The Callery Pear, or Bradford Pear tree is one of the most invasive plants in Kansas. That’s why Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is partnering with Deep Roots and the Evergy Green Team to swap yours out.

“It’s just a tough plant, they can germinate easily and they’re pretty tough to get rid of,” Park District Manager Tom Hammer said. “It helps to get some more diversity species, diversity out there. Some of the trees they’re offering on this buy back program are things that are a little more native.”

The organizations will be at Gage Park on April 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can find sign up information by clicking here.

