Shawn Fain, Detroit businesswoman among Jill Biden's guests at State of the Union speech

UAW President Shawn Fain and Natalie King, a Detroit businesswoman, will be among two of the 20 guests invited to sit with first lady Jill Biden at the State of the Union address on Thursday night.

Fain headed the Detroit-based union as it successfully struck the Detroit Three automakers last year for better wages, benefits and job protections. King is the founder and chief executive officer of Dunamis Charge, which the White House described as the first-ever African American woman-owned electric vehicle charger manufacturing company in the U.S.

President Joe Biden speaks alongside UAW president Shawn Fain during a visit to a United Auto Workers (UAW) phone bank in Warren on Feb. 1, 2024.

In past State of the Union speeches, the sitting president in an annual address to Congress often mentions the guests invited to sit with the first lady in the balcony. President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his speech to a joint session of the U.S. House and Senate at 9 p.m. Thursday.

Ahead of the speech, the White House issued of list of the guests, noting that Fain, who got his start with UAW Local 1166 as an electrician for Chrysler in Kokomo, Indiana, led the union last year as it "won historic pay increases, greater retirement security, more paid leave and more dignity and respect." Biden — a staunch union supporter who last September became the first sitting president to walk a picket line when he joined Fain and other UAW workers striking outside a plant in Belleville — received the UAW's endorsement for reelection in January.

Another guest of the first lady's is Dawn Simms, a UAW member and third-generation autoworker on the Belvidere, Illinois assembly line. Stellantis, which was formerly Chrysler, closed the Belvidere plant but it was to be reopened it as part of the concessions won by the UAW.

King's Detroit-based company employs more than 135 workers and, according to the White House, is on track to manufacture some 400,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2025. King introduced Biden at the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit last year.

Natalie King of Dunamis Energy gets interviewed by CBS News at the Detroit Free Press Breakfast Club Series at The Townsend Hotel in Birmingham on Monday, June 19, 2023. This months Breakfast Club featured U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm who spoke on critical issues impacting the state and country.

