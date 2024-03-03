Shaver becomes ghost town amid blizzard warning

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There are some weather alerts in place for parts of the region, including a blizzard warning for the Sierra Nevada north of Tulare County.

Wendy Cole-Jarvi is in Auberry from Oregon. While she was in town to visit family, she noticed a storm system was on its way, so she started to prepare.

“You just make sure you got obviously toilet paper, candles, flashlights, something to keep you warm,” said Cole-Jarvi. “If the power goes out, nine times out of ten, your heaters will go out.”

The National Weather Service Hanford placed weather alerts for parts of the region, including a blizzard warning for the Sierra Nevada north of Tulare County.

“There are 50, 60, 70 mile per hour winds on top of the snow that we are getting,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Felix Castro.

The warning is in place for Shaver Lake- and it was a ghost town- with lots of snowfall, and winds picking up.

Some people who did not want to be on camera said they wanted to see what was going on in town but did not make it.

They said as soon as they were slipping and sliding on the road- they immediately turned around back and went to a safe place.

Weather forecast service officials said this specific alert is not common for our region.

“Definitely the amount of snowfall has been incredible, almost 100 inches of snowfall over there,” said Castro. “So definitely that’s why Yosemite National Park was closed, as well as Sequoia National Park in the Southern Sierra.”

The National Weather Service advised people to avoid traveling during these weather conditions.

“If you are out there in the mountains and you’re stuck in the snow, please call 911,” said Castro.

The Blizzard Warning expires Sunday at 10 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.