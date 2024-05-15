Shasta Supervisor wants investigation into why letter clearing DA Bridgett wasn't shared

Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert wants an investigation into why a letter from the California Attorney General’s Office that cleared Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett for her conduct in the $50 million Zogg Fire settlement wasn’t made public more quickly.

“Is it possible that we could discuss perhaps having an investigation into this so we could actually have the public get full knowledge of how it transpired and why it wasn’t disclosed?” Rickert said at the board of supervisor's meeting on Tuesday, noting that she has had people contact her about the letter.

The letter was sent to Supervisor Patrick Jones on Jan. 29. But the public did not find out about it until May 3 when Bridgett’s office made the letter public as part of a press release announcing the AG’s findings.

Rickert was attending her first board meeting in about a month after having back surgery. She said the public is going to continue to ask questions about the letter, so giving them answers would be smart.

Supervisor Kevin Crye, who with Supervisor Patrick Jones has come under fire for not making the letter public, said he thought an investigation would be a good idea.

Shasta County Supervisor Mary Rickert, right, sits alongside Supervisor Chris Kelstrom during the Tuesday, May 14, 2024, board of supervisors meeting.

Bridgett’s office did not see the letter that was sent to Jones until a few days before the May 3 news release.

Critics of Crye and Jones contend that the supervisors played politics by not sharing the letter because it came about a month before the March 5 election.

Both Jones and Crye were on the ballot. Jones lost his re-election bid and Crye beat back an attempted to recall him by only 50 votes.

Shasta County resident Dawn Duckett said it was interesting that Jones, during his supervisor report Tuesday, talked about a Shasta County Grand Jury report that cleared him of allegations of violating conflict of interest laws.

“What I find interesting is that Supervisor Jones, you took up your entire board report talking about the Grand Jury report … and it exonerates you. However, when you received a report from the highest law enforcement official in this state, it got buried. And I’m talking about the letter from the Attorney General that exonerated our district attorney,” Duckett said.

Duckett said Crye and Jones were “cheating” voters before the election by not making the letter public.

Jeff Gorder, who helped lead the failed effort to recall Crye, said Jones and Crye should apologize to Bridgett and her office for not sharing the letter.

“Your conduct was unethical and inexcusable and should never be repeated,” said Gorder, who retired as Shasta County public defender in 2018. “I think we know what would have happened if that letter reached a different conclusion and found some wrongdoing. It would have been brought up immediately.”

Jones has said he did share the letter with Crye, but he did not share it with DA Bridgett because he was no longer chairman of the board.

Jones was board chair when he sent a letter on Aug. 29 asking the AG’s office to review the Zogg Fire case and to potentially appoint a special counsel to investigate Bridgett’s conduct.

The Zogg Fire killed four people, destroyed 204 structures and burned 56,000 acres in western Shasta County in September 2020.

Crye, who has been chairman of the board since Dec. 5, has said he doesn’t know why the letter was not shared. “I know CEO (David) Rickert or Patrick told me first about it,” Crye said, adding that he remembers asking what the next step should be.

Supervisor Tim Garman, whose district includes the area the Zogg Fire burned, was wary of an investigation into why the letter was not made public quickly.

“Every time you bring this back, every time you discuss this, you relive the trauma. What is this investigation going to show? Are we going to find anything out of it, is anything going to change? Probably not. We just need to be done with this whole entire thing,” Garman said. “The more we drag this into this meeting, the worse it becomes for the victims.”

For his part, CEO Rickert, who is not related to Supervisor Mary Rickert, said Tuesday that hiring outside counsel to investigate the letter would be “extreme overkill.”

“I’m happy to answer any and all questions the board has for me regarding that issue,” Rickert said. “If the board would like a formal statement on this matter, I’d be more than happy to supply that,” the CEO added.

Garman liked that idea, adding that if the CEO finds anything significant, he could bring it back to the board for discussion.

Supervisor Rickert also supported the idea, but said she might bring it back if she’s not satisfied with the CEO’s findings.

“So, if we bring this back, we will be getting into every detail of that letter and also what (information) wasn’t delivered to the attorney general,” Jones said.

Rickert countered, “No, what I’m asking for was why the letter was not shared with the public.”

