Shasta Lake, California’s largest reservoir, is near capacity

For the first time in more than a decade, Shasta Lake has hit near capacity water levels in back-to-back years, according to the Bureau of Reclamation.

The reservoir, 10 miles northwest of Redding on the upper Sacramento River, is the largest man-made lake with a gross storage capacity of 4,552,000 acre-feet.

As of Monday, Shasta Lake is just seven feet from its max capacity of 1,067 feet. The reservoir still has plenty of space, Don Bader of the Bureau of Reclamation told KTVU Fox.

The majority of the state’s reservoirs have surpassed their historic average levels after the past two wet winters.

Reservoir levels.