Shasta Grand Jury: County elections officials followed rules in dealing with observers

For the second time in five years, the Shasta County Elections Office has been scrutinized by the Shasta County Grand Jury, which again found no fault in the way it conducts elections.

In its latest findings, the grand jury said elections officials did not violate state election codes when they told observers last fall that they did not have the ability nor the authority to challenge ballot signatures.

“The investigation found that the elections officials adhered to the requirements of the relevant sections of the California Elections Code. This code allows observers to view the verification process, with limitations,” the grand jury stated in part in a report released on Tuesday.

The findings come in the wake of a 2018-19 Shasta County Grand Jury investigation that concluded “voting processes in our county result in accurate tallies; that the security and other safeguards that are in place maintain and assure accuracy of the system; and the resolve of the employees and the volunteers not only keep the system running smoothly but provide a proactive environment to continually improve the system when possible.”

Voting booths set up at the Shasta County Clerk and Elections office in downtown Redding on Nov. 3, 2023.

But in a county where former President Donald Trump received nearly two-thirds of the vote in the 2020 election, a vocal contingent of residents continues to voice grievances about the election process, often at board of supervisors’ meetings, where they parrot Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud and that the 2020 election was stolen.

The Shasta County Grand Jury’s latest findings, in a report titled, “Citizen Oversight of Shasta County Elections,” came from an investigation that was triggered by a complaint from a citizen.

The allegation: On Oct. 24, 2023, elections officials violated elections codes when they did not allow observers to “see the ballot envelopes nor challenge the signature verification” of mail-in ballots.

Since 2022, mail-in ballots have been sent to registered in voters in California and about 8 out of every 10 voters in Shasta County vote by mail.

Grand jury members toured the Shasta County elections office in downtown Redding and interviewed two elections officials.

Shasta County Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut talks to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 about the results of the March 5 primary election.

“The grand jury reached out to speak with the complainant, but the complainant did not respond,” the report said. The report did not identify the complainant.

Also, as part of the investigation, the grandy jury reviewed several state election codes and regulations.

“I am not surprised by their conclusion. We work really hard to assure transparency in our office and anyone who wishes to observe the office can do so according to law,” Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut told the Record Searchlight.

Note to readers: Your support powers our community journalism. If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

Observers had been allowed in the room where officials verify signatures, but the report said that recent disruptions by some observers made it harder for election workers to do their job. Therefore, observers are no longer allowed in the room.

“On October 24, 2023, observers watched the process through windows and on video screens in a room adjacent to the verification room. The screen clearly showed how elections employees compared ballot signatures with voter registration signatures,” according to the grand jury report.

Observers who wanted to challenge some signatures were told they did not have the ability or authority to do so.

“California elections code specifically states that observers may challenge ‘the manner’ in which the ballots are handled. It does not allow for the challenging of signatures,” the grand jury report said.

The report also said that observers wanted election employees to slow down the verification process so they could more easily see the signatures.

“But this would have disrupted the process and delayed signature verification, which is against election code,” the report noted.

The grand jury concluded in its report that "Shasta County elections officials adhered to the relevant sections of the California Elections Codes and California Bill of Rights on Tuesday, October 24, 2023."

The Registrar of Voters office and county supervisors have 60 days to respond, the report said.

David Benda covers business, development and anything else that comes up for the USA TODAY Network in Redding. He also writes the weekly "Buzz on the Street" column. He’s part of a team of dedicated reporters that investigate wrongdoing, cover breaking news and tell other stories about your community. Reach him on X, formerly Twitter @DavidBenda_RS or by phone at 530-338-8323. To support and sustain this work, please subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta Grand Jury finds no wrongdoing in elections office