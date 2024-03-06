Shasta election updates: These two county supervisor candidates headed for big victories

Challenger Matt Plummer built a big lead over incumbent Patrick Jones in Shasta County's District 4 supervisor race in Tuesday night's election.

With the majority of the precincts reporting, Plummer had collected 60.59% of the vote, according to late election results released Wednesday morning.

Jones, who was going for a second term on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, had 39.41% of the vote.

Like Jones did in 2020, when he beat incumbent Steve Morgan, Plummer campaigned by vowing to bring change to the board.

Matt Plummer, left, is challenging incumbent Patrick Jones in the Shasta County District 4 supervisor race. The election is March 5, 2024.

Plummer is a small business owner whose company does corporate training for other companies around the country.

Plummer has said he will help restore order and civility at Shasta County supervisors’ meetings and work more on issues and problems that voters really care about, such as homelessness, crime, mental health and considering other options besides expansion for a new jail.

Here is how the other supervisors' races went in Tuesday's election.

Shasta County Supervisors Patrick Jones, left, and Mary Rickert attend the board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

District 3: Incumbent Mary Rickert appears headed for runoff

The District 3 supervisor race is trending toward a November runoff.

Incumbent Mary Rickert had 43.99% of the vote, according to the last results released early Wednesday morning.

Trailing Rickert in second place is Corkey Harmon with 28.29% of the vote. He has a slim lead over Win Carpenter, who has 27.72% of the vote.

Rickert needs to get more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff. She would face the second-place finisher in a runoff in November.

Rickert has largely been in the minority on 3-2 votes on many key issues, such as whether to terminate a contract with Dominion Voting Systems and hiring a new public health officer and county counsel.

District 2: Long has commanding lead

From the release of the first results soon after polls closed Tuesday night, the District 2 race was never in doubt.

Allen Long, a retired Redding Police lieutenant who is also a trustee for the Grant Elementary School District, had collected 55.21% of the vote. If the results hold, Long will have won outright the seat that Tim Garman will soon vacate.

Due to redistricting, Garman's residency is no longer in the district, and he chose not to seek reelection.

Trailing a distant second in the four-way to replace Garman was Laura Hobbs with 16.86% of the vote.

Long’s priorities are law enforcement and public safety, wildfire prevention, fiscal responsibility and bringing back order to the county and board of supervisors.

The other two candidates in the race are Dan Sloan, who is in third with 15.88% of the vote, followed by Susanne Baremore, with 12.04% of the vote.

