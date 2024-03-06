Shasta County voters back term limits in a big way; charter county question up in the air

Shasta County voters like the idea of term limits for their board of supervisors.

Late results from Tuesday's night election showed that with all precincts reporting, 75.58% of voters said "yes" to Measure C, which limits county supervisors to two four-year terms.

Meanwhile, Measure D, which asked voters whether to make Shasta a charter county, had garnered 53.31% of yes votes, while 46.69% voted no on the ballot issue.

There are two types of counties in California, general law and charter. "Counties may adopt, amend or repeal a charter but a charter does not give county officials extra authority over local regulations, revenue-raising abilities, budgetary decisions or intergovernmental relations," according to California State Association of Counties.

Both measures were endorsed by the far-right majority on the board of supervisors.

Proponents contended that making Shasta a charter county would bring more local control to the county and help the county get from under the boot of Sacramento and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Detractors worried that more local control means more power for a far-right majority that they argue is spending too much time on issues that do not affect residents — including passing a Second Amendment resolution and allowing licensed concealed carry weapon users to bring guns into county buildings — and scant time on issues like homelessness and public safety.

In endorsing the concept of making Shasta a charter county, District 1 Supervisor Kevin Crye said he proposed the idea because he was concerned that if he was recalled, Newsom would appoint his replacement.

That's a question that could come into play as 53% of voters supported the recall, according to late results Tuesday night.

But it's far from certain that Newsom would appoint Crye’s successor, should Tuesday's results hold.

