Shasta County supervisors approve 59% pay raise for board members

Citing a lack of a pay raise since 2002, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to give its members a 59% salary increase.

The 3 to 1 vote increases the supervisors' salaries to $85,024 a year from $53,508.

Supervisor Kevin Crye voted against the increase, while supervisors Tim Garman, Patrick Jones and Chris Kelstrom voted for the raise. Supervisor Mary Rickert was absent from the meeting.

The county's Director of Support Services, Monica Fugitt, told the board she did a study that compared Shasta's supervisor salaries with comparable sized counties and also figured inflation when proposing options for the amount of pay increase.

‘Where my heart is.’ Anderson eatery defines community generosity, spirit of giving

Fugitt recommended the board increase supervisor salaries by 46.6% to $78,420 a year. In coming up with that amount, she said she also took into account how much salaries have risen for other county employee groups. The pay raise also comes with an annual $5,000 vehicle allowance.

In the future, board raises also will be tied to pay increases provided to county employees that are part of the United Public Employees of California union.

Supervisor Patrick Jones, who asked that the board consider the raises, said the increase is for supervisors that take office after him. Jones and Supervisor Tim Garman will be off the board in less than eight months.

Redding Regional Airport could close to travelers for a month this fall due to runway work

"This a course correction for what should have happened many years ago. But again, political will for giving yourself a raise is very difficult to do," Jones said.

Supervisors in Siskiyou County earn $44,526 a year; $99,934 annually in Humboldt County; $12,540 in Tehama County; $62,827 in Butte County, $95,244 in Madera County and $88,236 in Kings County, according to Fugitt's research.

Many of those who attended Tuesday's meeting agreed the board needed a raise, but some said the amount was too high. There were also suggestions from the public to spread out the pay increase over a few years or to hold an election to let voters decide whether supervisors should receive a raise.

Note to readers: If you enjoy the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

"I think you guys do need to raise, absolutely. The current compensation is not commensurate with the job. But $78,000 is a little rich for my blood," Dawn Duckett told the board during public comment, referring to Fugitt's proposal.

Supervisor Tim Garman said that increasing the salary may entice more people to serve on the board.

"This raise is warranted. I know that it's hard when you see a big increase, but it's been so low for so many years, that nobody's wanted to take this stance," Garman said. "I think you get a better pool of candidates. When you have a salary that's fair, you get people that are willing to work hard. And hopefully work for the will of the people."

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County supervisors give board members a 59% pay raise, to $85K