Shasta County seeks quick end to lawsuit against elections office over March 5 primary

After a two-day hearing on whether to dismiss a lawsuit that claims Shasta County elections officials intentionally tried to affect the outcome of an election, a lawyer for the county said he plans to ask a judge to issue what amounts to a summary judgment.

Laura Hobbs, who lost in the March 5 Board of Supervisors District 2 primary, filed a lawsuit in Shasta County Superior Court claiming it was the county elections office's fault she lost the contest.

Based on that suit, Judge Stephen Baker ordered a hearing, which lasted through Tuesday and Wednesday, to give Hobbs' lawyers a chance to persuade him why he shouldn't dismiss the lawsuit.

After hearing two days of witness testimony and seeing evidence of alleged irregularities in the March 5 primary, the county plans to file a "motion for judgment" with the court, "which means they didn't state a clear reason to win the case," said Christopher Pisano, an attorney hired by the county to represent it in the case.

Pisano said his motion would be similar to requests to either dismiss the lawsuit or receive a summary judgment — a decision by the judge, without a full trial — in the case.

Lawyers for the county and Hobbs are expected to return to court on June 25 for a hearing on Pisano's request.

Going into this week's hearing, Baker told Hobbs and her attorneys that he had concerns about the validity of the case and asked them to present evidence on why he shouldn't dismiss the lawsuit.

Hobbs' attorney, Alexander Haberbush, called nine witnesses Tuesday and Wednesday, while the county did not bring in any anyone to testify.

Haberbush told Baker an important part of the case was that the county did not follow the rules in how candidate names were placed on the March 5 ballot. "The central issue in this case is to alphabetize names and it can affect as much as 3.3% of the vote," Haberbush said.

Hobbs has said her name should have been at the top of the list of candidates on ballots and that part of the reason she lost the election to Allen Long was that his name appeared first on the ballot's list of candidates for District 2 supervisor.

Hobbs has been a regular speaker at Board of Supervisors meetings, criticizing county elections and alleging irregularities in the voting process.

Elections officials testified in court this week that the county randomly drew letters from the alphabet on the order names would appear on the ballot. The California Secretary of State's Office also randomly chose letters that would correspond to candidates last names.

After the draw, candidates' names appeared on the ballot in the random fashion they were chosen by election workers.

The secretary of state draw and county election draw resulted in different name orders. The secretary of state's random alpha order was to be applied to local races, while the county's random alpha order was to be applied to non-local contests, according to testimony from Anna Rodriguez, a supervisor in the county elections office.

County elections officials said they inadvertently applied the local random alpha order to local races and secretary of state's random order to non-local races.

The effect was a mixed bag of outcomes in local races, with some whose names appeared first winning and some candidates named at the top of the list going on to lose, according to county election results.

In the District 2 race, Long's name appeared first on the ballot and he garnered 50.13% of the vote. Because he received more than 50% of the vote, he avoided a runoff in November.

Dan Sloan's name was listed second on the ballot, but he received fewer votes than Hobbs, whose name appeared third.

There were winners in other races in the March primary where the winner's name did not appear first on the ballot.

Supervisor Patrick Jones's name appeared first on the ballot in the District 4 race, but he lost that contest. In the measure to recall Supervisor Kevin Crye, "Yes" was the first option listed on the ballot, but Crye survived the recall attempt.

In the District 3 supervisor race, Winn Carpenter's name appeared first on the ballot, but he did not win that election.

Hobbs' lawsuit names Long and retired Registrar of Voters Cathy Darling Allen as defendants. The suit also alleged other irregularities at the elections office.

"There are a multitude of scenarios where the entirety of the elections process has resulted in human mistakes, lack of security, lack of chain of custody, electronic machine errors and intentional human actions that caused illegal ballots to be cast and tabulated, ballots being counted more than once, or ballots being discarded and not counted," Hobbs wrote in the lawsuit.

The suit also asked a judge to "find moot the nomination of Allen Long as winner" of the election.

The lawsuit further asks that if a judge finds substantial errors in how the election was conducted to either demand a new election or qualify Hobbs for a runoff election against Long. She also suggested a vote recount under guidelines established by her.

During this week's hearing, Haberbush called witnesses to testify about about a spreadsheet he said represented computer operations at the elections office prior to and following the March 5 election.

Joanna Francescut was called as a witness to testify about the spreadsheet, but she had difficulty explaining what was on the documents, which Haberbush said contained the equivalent of about 90,000 pages. Baker also said he did not understand what the spreadsheet represented.

"I have no idea what this means," Baker said while looking at the spreadsheet of information that included dates, times and brief descriptions of computer actions with work station users.

Haberbush called a witness to explain the spreadsheet, but after objections from Pisano, Baker ruled the man's testimony could not be considered "expert" testimony because he did not have enough training or experience analyzing election databases.

Four other people, including three Shasta County residents, testified that they were volunteer elections observers. They said they had difficulty observing the county elections workers as they counted ballots. They also reported alleged issues with how ballots were handled during the elections.

The three Shasta County elections observers were Jim Burnett, Antonia Palacio and Richard Gallardo.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County seeks quick end to lawsuit over the primary election