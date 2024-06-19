Shasta County registrar of voters candidates pared down to the final 4

After three hours of public interviews on Tuesday, four candidates for Shasta County's county clerk and registrar of voters were invited back for follow-up interviews Wednesday with the Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors interviewed eight candidates and asked them all the same questions about such topics such as qualifications, election laws, leadership philosophy, handling criticism and dealing with complaints about voter rolls.

Out of the 39 people who applied for the job, nine candidates were initially scheduled to interview this week, but one person withdrew her name.

The candidates are applying to fill a position that was held by Cathy Darling Allen, who retired in May after about two decades on the job. Darling Allen cited stress related to the job that led to her retirement.

Over the past eight years, voters across the country increasingly distrust elections, led to a large degree by former President Donald Trump's claims that his election was stolen. A large contingent of Shasta County residents has also continued to question the voting process locally.

Members of the board took turns asking the same five questions of each candidate. After listening to job candidates answer predetermined questions, each of the five supervisors got to nominate one person to return for a follow-up interview.

Note to readers: If you appreciate the work we do here at the Redding Record Searchlight, please consider subscribing yourself or giving the gift of a subscription to someone you know.

Supervisor Kevin Crye chose Thomas Toller, a Redding attorney and former prosecutor for the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. He did not list any professional experience working in elections.

Supervisor Tim Garman chose Joanna Francescut, Shasta County's assistant registrar of voters who has filled in for Darling Allen since November 2023. She has worked in the registrar's office 16 years and was assistant to Darling Allen for five years.

Supervisor Patrick Jones chose Clint Curtis, a lawyer from Florida, former computer programmer and a self-described elections expert who has advocated returning to hand-counting ballots.

Supervisor Chris Kelstrom chose John Gaglione, an elections worker from Illinois. Gaglione has four years experience working as an assistant in the Kane County, Illinois, county clerk's office. Prior to that he worked in the insurance business.

Supervisor Mary Rickert also chose Francescut to return for a second interview.

Candidates knew the questions they would be asked and some appeared to read their answers.

State law requires whoever is appointed to be a registered voter in Shasta County at the time they are appointed and they are not allowed to practice law while holding the job.

Interviews are expected to wrap up Wednesday.

Whoever is appointed to the position will serve out the remainder of Darling Allen's term, which ends in January 2027, and will have to quickly get up to speed. The registrar of voters office is already preparing for the November 2024 presidential election.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta County registrar of voters candidates narrowed to 4 finalists