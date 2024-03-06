Shasta County likely to recall board members who promoted Trump 2020 election fraud claims

Shasta County is likely to recall Supervisor Kevin Crye, who was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2022.

Early returns early Wednesday morning showed the recall garnering support of 53.13% of voters, while 46.87% voted to keep Crye in office.

Crye became a polarizing figure in the county when he aligned himself with far-right board members who sought to pivot the county’s voting system from Dominion Voting Systems to a manual hand tally, which election experts and county clerks have said is an outdated and error-prone system. The decision inspired a new law, AB 969, which prevents county boards from scrapping their voting systems if they don’t have a state or federally approved voting system ready to replace the one that already exists.

Crye, along with fellow board members Patrick Jones and Chris Kelstrom, wanted to get rid of Dominion amid unfounded claims that the company was behind former President Donald Trump’s election loss in 2020 — such claims cost Fox News $787 million in a defamation case won by Dominion, but did not deter the Shasta board from remaining skeptical.

Crye came under fire even further when he aligned himself with Trump loyalist and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell last year. Lindell has also become embattled in legal issues related to unfounded claims against Dominion.

Moderate Republicans came together last year to organize the recall effort, and routinely attend the increasingly contentious board meetings to voice their disapproval during public comment.

Despite the recall effort and vocal disapproval, the board elected Crye board chair for 2024.

Jones, who is running for reelection, may also lose his seat on the board.

He received just 39.41% of votes, while his opponent, Matt Plummer, received 60.59% as of Tuesday night.