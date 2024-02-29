Shasta County jury convicts man of first degree murder in 2020 shooting in south Redding

A jury found a Redding man guilty this week of shooting another man to death in October 2020 and then, a day later, leading police on a chase down Interstate 5 until he crashed the car he was driving and was struck by a police patrol car as he tried to run away.

James Joshua Noyes, 36, was found guilty in Shasta County Superior Court of first-degree murder and evading a police officer. He faces up to 75-years-to-life in prison at his sentencing, which is set for March 29, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office.

A day after he was released from Shasta County Jail in a suspected drug-related incident, Noyes shot Emmanuel Vega, 35, of Redding to death at about 3 a.m. in the parking lot near the Jack in the Box restaurant and the AMPM gas station at Railroad Avenue and Buenaventura Boulevard in south Redding.

After interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses, police obtained an arrest warrant for Noyes, who has a lengthy criminal history in the area, including narcotics arrests, burglary, domestic violence and weapons offenses, police said.

Noyes was released from prison in February of 2020 and was on parole at the time of his arrest, police said.

The day after the shooting, investigators found Noyes driving a car in the area of Campers Court in north Redding, police said. Officers tried to pull Noyes over in the vehicle, but he drove off and headed south on I-5 at speeds of nearly 100 mph, police said.

Noyes tried to get off the highway at the Knighton Road exit but crashed into a fence, police said.

After the crash, Noyes tried to run away, but ran out in front of an officer's vehicle and was struck by the patrol car, police said. Officers eventually had to use police dog Otto to apprehend Noyes, police said.

