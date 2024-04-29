Shasta County judge rules on controversial wind project east of Redding

A Shasta County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that a judge from outside of the area will preside over a lawsuit filed against the proposed Fountain Wind Project.

The California Attorney General's Office had objected to having a lawsuit filed against the California Energy Commission heard in Shasta County because of possible prejudice against the the commission, which decided to consider approving the project after it was voted down by the county Board of Supervisors.

Rather than move the case to a court in another county, Judge Stephen Baker ruled that a judge from a county other than Shasta or Sacramento counties will hear the case, but it will remain in-county.

The front entrance to the Shasta County Courthouse is seen on March 7, 2024.

Shasta County officials and attorneys for the Pit River Tribe, which also sued the state to stop the project, submitted written arguments against the state Attorney General's request to have the case moved out of the county.

The judge ruled on the case Monday, but did not allow further oral arguments in court.

"Whether you agree or disagree, that's the court's opinion," Baker said.

Members of the Pit River Tribe and Shasta County officials said outside court Monday they were happy the case would remain in the county, because members of the tribe and other county residents could more easily participate in the proceedings.

Brandy McDaniels of the Pit River tribe addresses the California Energy Commission during a Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, public meeting in Anderson.

"It's important to the tribe because it's important to be present," said Michelle Lee, an attorney for the Pit River Tribe, whose ancestral homelands are within the area where the electrical wind generation facilities would be located.

Texas-based ConnectGen wants to build up to 48 wind turbines on 4,500 acres in the Montgomery Creek-Round Mountain area, about 35 miles east of Redding. According to the company's website, the turbines would have the capacity to generate about 200 megawatts, enough to power about 80,000 homes.

The county Board of Supervisors denied approving the project, saying the wind turbines would create a wildfire risk and harm cultural and tribal resources, tourism, the watershed, and mental and physical health. Dozens of county residents attended public hearings on the project, with most speaking against the proposal.

Proponents and opponents of the controversial Fountain Wind project filled the Shasta College theater on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

After the county rejected the project, the California Legislature in 2022 approved AB 205 which allowed the energy commission to consider approving the project. That means the state could overrule Shasta County's decision and approve the Fountain Wind project.

Shasta County and the Pit River Tribe filed the lawsuit to stop the energy commission from approving the project.

Deputy Attorney General Matthew J. Goldman's request to move the case outside the county notes the proposed project met with significant opposition from residents and was rejected by the county Board of Supervisors.

"The petition (lawsuit) portrays the commission as an outsider that seeks to improperly meddle in the county's local prerogatives. The county's allegations reflect strong local hostility to the permit applicant, and opposition to the commission's jurisdiction, which, the county alleges, 'usurp local and judicial authority,'" Goldman said in court documents.

But county and tribe officials said they were opposed to moving the case out of the county because it would make it more difficult for tribe members and other county residents to participate in the proceedings.

County officials also proposed having a judge outside Shasta County hear the case. Baker said the California Judicial Council will appoint a judge to replace him on the case.

