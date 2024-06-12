Shasta County election lawsuit goes to court ― with a twist

It appears the Shasta County Board of Supervisors and a woman who is suing the county after she lost in the March primary election for District 2 supervisor are making the same argument about why she lost the election.

The lawyer for Laura Hobbs, who lost in the election, said in Shasta County Superior Court on Tuesday that one of the primary arguments for contesting the outcome of the election was how candidates' names were placed on the ballot.

"The central issue in this case is to alphabetize names and it can affect as much as 3.3% of the vote," Alexander Haberbush, the lawyer who represents Hobbs, told Judge Stephen Baker. Hobbs said her name should have been the first name on the list of candidates on ballots.

Laura Hobbs, left, and her lawyer, Alexander Haberbush, center, talk outside court Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Hobbs is suing Shasta County, claiming irregularities in the March 5 primary, which led to her losing the District 2 supervisor race.

Haberbush's claim was similar to this statement issued last week by a majority of the county supervisors:

“The registrar of voters made an error by not using the California secretary of state’s randomized alphabet; as a result, the order names were listed on the ballot was not correct. California law specifies this requirement to randomly place names on the ballot to not afford any advantage to a specific candidate; instead, the name placement is essentially a lottery process. The Board majority believes this may have affected the election outcome and may have harmed those placed on the ballot. Nonetheless, the court is the trier of fact and will ultimately make the determination in this case.”

Haberbush said outside court Tuesday that he did not ask the board to make the statement about how names appeared on the ballot.

Hobbs sued the county registrar of voters in April, claiming the county intentionally threw the election so she would lose to the eventual winner in the March 5 primary, Allen Long.

But Baker told Hobbs and Haberbush last month that the lawsuit did not make an adequate case for contesting the election. He ordered the hearing Tuesday for Hobbs and her attorney to make a case as to why he should not dismiss the lawsuit.

Christopher Pisano, a lawyer hired by the county, told Baker he agreed the names did not appear on the primary ballot correctly, but said that did not affect the outcome of the election and was not the reason Hobbs lost.

He said the order of names was used in other local elections and was not limited only to the District 2 race for supervisor.

In the District 2 race, Long's name appeared first on the ballot and he garnered 50.13% of the vote. Because he received more than 50% of the vote, he avoided a runoff in November.

Dan Sloan's name was listed second on the ballot, but he received fewer votes than Hobbs, whose name appeared third.

There were winners in other races in the March primary where the winner's name did not appear first on the ballot.

Supervisor Patrick Jones's name appeared first on the ballot in the District 4 race, but he lost that contest. In the measure to recall Supervisor Kevin Crye, "Yes" was the first option listed on the ballot, but Crye survived the recall attempt.

In the District 3 supervisor race, Winn Carpenter's name appeared first on the ballot, but he did not win that election.

Jones was the first witness Haberbush called in the case. But Pisano objected to the relevancy of his testimony. When Jones was on the witness stand, Haberbush attempted to use a newspaper article as evidence in the case, but Baker did not allow it. He also forbade Jones from reading a statement from the witness stand.

Assistant Registrar of Voters Joanna Francescut then underwent extensive questioning by Haberbush about why names appeared the way they did on the ballot and about information on spreadsheets called "audit logs."

He presented as evidence some 20,000 pages of those audit logs, which were a line-by-line record of computer interactions with elections workers.

The outcome of the March primary has been a hotly debated issue at board meetings. And Tuesday's court hearing drew about 50 people, who waited outside the courtroom for about 45 minutes before being allowed inside.

Tensions rose in the court hallway as spectators gathered close to the courtroom doors eager to get inside. At one point a woman shouted, "Stop touching me!"

The woman complained to deputy marshals and at one point five deputies gathered among the crowd to calm the situation. In the courtroom, Baker also warned spectators to behave themselves in court.

"My security staff noted some contention in the hallway. I want to remind everyone this is a court of law and the court will not tolerate any misbehavior in the courtroom or outside the court," Baker said. He said that included not wearing T-shirts with messages printed on them and no shaking heads or eye rolling.

"People in the gallery will not engage in any demonstrative behavior," he said.

The court hearing continues for a second day, starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

