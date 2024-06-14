SHARPSVILLE at 150: Erie Extension Canal, Kelly Road Bridge memorialized

Jun. 14—Erie Extension Canal

Almost two centuries ago, boats were floating along the Shenango River — with the Erie Extension Canal's Lock No. 10 located at Sharpsville.

Also known as the Beaver and Erie Canal, the Erie Extension Canal was built from 1831 to 1844, extending from the Ohio River to Lake Erie, according to information from the Sharpsville Area Historical Society.

Lock No. 10, just one of the canal's 137 locks, opened with a section of canal north to Greenville in 1840.

The canal's completion led the towns along its route, including Sharon, Sharpsville, Clarksville and the "forgotten village of Big Bend" to experience an economic boom, the information states.

During its years of operation, the Erie Extension Canal catered to both passenger boats and freight liners, which sometimes carried poorer passengers as well.

However, the Erie and Pittsburgh Railroad was later completed along the same route and the canal company was eventually bought out of bankruptcy in 1870 by that same railroad.

Erie and Pittsburgh rejected plans to enlarge and improve the waterway, and the collapse of the Elk Creek aqueduct in Erie County gave the company an excuse to abandon the canal.

Although the Erie Extension Canal's days have long since passed, there are a few reminders of the canal and its impact on the area — including the remains of Lock No. 10, located about half a mile south of the Shenango Dam near East High Street Extension.

Erie Canal Bar and Grille, formerly Thelma's Sports Nook, draws its name from the canal, and there is also the nearby Riverwalk Park behind the restaurant along the Shenango River.

Riverwalk Park features a monument to another historic structure that was once located in the area — the old Kelly Road Bridge.

Kelly Road Bridge

A modern bridge now spans the Shenango River, connecting East High Street Extension in Sharpsville with Kelly Road in Hermitage.

However, a monument to the original Kelly Road Bridge can be found at the nearby Riverwalk Park — a short span created using the bridge's two portals and some of the bridge's original stonework.

The original steel-truss Kelly Road Bridge was built in 1897 by the Penn Bridge Company of Beaver Falls, "a prolific builder of metal truss bridges, in Western Pennsylvania as well as nationwide," the information states.

The bridge utilized a Parker through-truss design, a popular choice for highway and railroad bridges that required longer spans.

The "Camelback" variation used by Kelly Road Bridge featured a polygonal top chord with five segments, according to a historical marker at the park.

That bridge was originally built for horses and buggies, and closed in 2005.

A newer, unnamed bridge was built in 1967 right next to the original Kelly Road Bridge, but allowed for only one lane of traffic.

When officials with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation first presented plans for the modern bridge in 2018, local historians and residents said they were glad to see portions of the original bridge preserved due to its historical significance.

Work dismantling the old Kelly Road Bridge began in December 2021, followed by construction of the new bridge.

That modern bridge was eventually opened in September 2022, allowing for two lanes of traffic.

