Sharon Woods lake to be closed until fall 2025, as draining starts this month

The long-awaited Sharon Lake improvement project starts this spring.

The 35-acre lake in Sharon Woods Park will be drained, dredged and then refilled in an 18-month process that starts in April.

Great Parks of Hamilton County will dredge the buildup of sediment on the bottom of the lake, which has accumulated from 35 years of runoff from surrounding roads and development. Sediment and overgrowth of a plant called duckweed, caused by nutrients that come with sediment, are threatening the lake's wildlife and recreational activities, the park's website reads.

The project is expected to cost more than $11 million, according to park officials. It will more than double the lake's wetland area and introduce a new wetlands boardwalk. The last time the lake was drained was from 1986 to 1988.

What areas will be impacted?

Sharon Lake, the boathouse, the shared-use trail around the lake and Lakeside Lodge will be closed during this process. The snack bar and harbor playground will remain open.

When will it be done?

Lake draining is scheduled to start this spring/summer. The boathouse, lake and lake loop trail will close at this time.

Construction will begin this summer or fall, and continue for one year. The lake will reopen in late fall 2025.

What will happen to the wildlife?

Many fish will exit the lake downstream, the Great Parks website states. Fish left behind will be eaten by predators. Park officials will restock the lake with fish after it is refilled.

Other animals that live near or in the lake, such as turtles and birds, are expected to move on to nearby habitats.

What happens when the lake is drained?

After the lakebed dries out, contractors will be able to move the silt at the bottom. Great Parks said there will likely be a smell from decomposing organic material during this process.

The lake will be refilled with rainwater after construction is complete and the surrounding area is reopened. It could take several months for the lake to be completely refilled.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Why the Sharon Woods lake is closing, when it will reopen