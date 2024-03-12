Sleep with co-star to save my movie, film producer told Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone claims Robert Evans pressured her to have sex with her co-star Billy Baldwin - AKGS/CAPITAL PICTURES/MEDIA PUNCH

Sharon Stone has named the producer who allegedly put pressure on her to have sex with a co-star so they would have better “chemistry on screen”.

The Basic Instinct actress, 66, claimed Robert Evans had encouraged her to sleep with Billy Baldwin while they were shooting the 1993 thriller Sliver in order to boost his performance in front of the camera.

Evans, who won an Oscar for Chinatown in 1975, apparently told her that sleeping with her on-screen lover would “save the movie” and “get things back on track”.

Stone said she was seen as the film’s “real problem” because she did not want to have sex with Baldwin and had encouraged the studio to hire a better actor instead.

She claimed that Evans, who was married seven times and died in 2019, called her into his office to put pressure on her.

Stone told the Louis Theroux Podcast: “He called me to his office. He had these very low 70s/80s couches, so I’m essentially sitting on the floor when I should have been on set.

“And he’s running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin’s performance would get better, and we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem.

“The real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and so not like a real actress who could just f--- him and get things back on track,” she added. “The real problem was I was such a tight a---.”

Robert Evans allegedly said if Sharon Stone slept with Billy Baldwin it would save the film - PAUL HARRIS/ARCHIVE PHOTOS

Evans was widely praised as a visionary for his production work, including in the first two Godfather films.

But his career declined as his drug addictions took hold and in 1980 he was given a suspended prison sentence for cocaine trafficking.

Stone recalled the incident in her 2021 memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, but did not name Evans or Baldwin at the time.

She wrote: “He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f--- my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.

“Nobody’s that good in bed. I felt they could have just hired a co-star with talent, someone who could deliver a scene and remember his lines.”

Sharon Stone was hospitalised after she lost custody of her stone for her role in Basic Instinct - STEFANIE KEENAN/WIREIMAGE

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Baldwin said: “Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?

“Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances? Did she say to her gal pal Janice Dickinson the day after I screen tested and ran into them on our MGM Grand flight back to New York.

“I’m gonna make him fall so hard for me, it’s gonna make his head spin. I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet.”

He added: “The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend.

“Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”

Sliver was widely criticised when it was released, earning Razzie and Stinker awards for the worst film of the year.

‘No suspense, no drama, no logic’

One review lamented there was “no suspense, no drama, no tension, no logic” and called Baldwin’s performance “unbearably flat”.

Stone also told the podcast that she lost custody of her adopted son, Roan, because of her role in Basic Instinct, filmed a year before Sliver.

In one famous scene, her character is being interrogated by the police when she slowly uncrosses and crosses her legs, revealing that she is not wearing any underwear.

More than a decade later, a judge asked Roan during a custody battle if he knew that “your mother makes sex movies?”.

He eventually decided that the eight-year-old should stay with Phil Bronstein, Stone’s former husband. The couple had adopted Roan in 2000 following a string of miscarriages.

Stone said the loss of her son left her in “shock”, causing her to stop eating and eventually ending up in hospital.

Referring to the scene, she said: “Because of that, people tried to diminish me as a person [for] playing this incredibly powerful, manipulative, sociopathic character and for playing it well.

“But because you saw this quarter of a frame up my skirt, they wanted to diminish me as a human being, me personally, the woman who played the part. And I mean, I lost custody of my child over that.

“The judge said that I made sex films. The judge asked my tiny child if he knew that his mother made sex films. I was in shock.

“I ended up in the Mayo Clinic with an extra heartbeat in the upper and lower chambers of my heart, because I just stopped eating.”

She added: “I didn’t even know what was happening to me. I was just so confused that I could play a part for three months and lose my child.”

