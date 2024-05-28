Sharon resident pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute 1K grams of drugs

A Sharon resident pleaded guilty to conspiring both to engage in drug trafficking and to launder the money earned.

London Pinkins, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 100 or more grams of heroin between June 2020 and June 2021.

Pinkins also conspired to launder drug trafficking proceeds between February and June 2021, the Department of Justice said.

Pinkins faces a maximum sentence of up to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million or both. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

