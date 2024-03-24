Sharon McNeil: Healing political division is necessary to safeguard democracy

Too many of us have been harmed by today’s divisive climate and we struggle to understand each other. Meanwhile, autocracy is on the rise globally and Americans aren’t immune from it.

In the midst of our personal demands, our vigilance is necessary in recognizing autocracy’s encroachment into the Republican party. The restructuring of the party with Trump loyalists and the House GOP’s failure to pass immigration and national security legislation without Trump's approval are worrisome.

Charismatic autocratic leaders lure people in with promises of strong leadership and simple solutions. They unify followers over grievances and perceived common enemies and boast how they alone can fix it. The promised fix to "make America great again" requires undying loyalty over norms and democratic institutions.

Autocracy is marked by dictatorial leadership, control, nationalism, and the erosion of the rule of law, the free press and separation of powers. Democracy is harder to keep because power is vested in the people through representation in fair and free elections. Individual rights are emphasized and the rule of law governs. Democracy aims to deliver freedoms and opportunities; autocracy brings repressive rule, fear and retaliation.

Here are some events that threaten our democratic way of life. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, known for poisoning political adversaries, will remain in power for another six years. He imprisoned and killed Alexi Navalny, his foremost challenger who espoused democratic values. Other Kremlin naysayers fell out of windows. This autocrat expressed in 2021 that Ukraine had no right to exist and he invaded them in 2022. Putin demonstrates strong opposition to NATO that was established in 1949 as a counterweight against Soviet Union aggression.

Putin’s Russian intelligence operations use cyber warfare to poison the minds of Americans and Western allies by the dissemination of propaganda and disinformation. It’s meant to weaken the U.S. and allies. The GOP presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump, MAGA congressional republicans and others spread these poisonous lies.

Trump is an unabashed Putin admirer who stated “Putin can do whatever the hell he wants to NATO.” After a recent visit to Mara Largo, Hungarian dictator, Victor Orban, announced publicly that Trump “will not give a penny to Ukraine." No surprise as Trump berates NATO allies and Ukraine on the campaign trail.

It’s astonishing that many elected Republican officials follow suit and align themselves with Putin by blocking needed military aid to Ukraine. This failure to pass a bill while people are being killed is shocking, particularly when it will not cost Americans a penny. Instead, weapons provided to Ukraine would result in Americans’ jobs. Why do these elected officials endanger our national security? China, Iran and North Korea are watching the weakening of America and the strengthening of autocracy through Putin’s war.

Today, Trump warns of a bloodbath, if he loses the presidential election.

This is no time to wring our hands or give up hope. It’s time to put away partisanship and political tribalism.

What can good citizens do about it? How can we respect our differences, work together, be a beacon of light and have a functioning, flourishing democracy?

Author, former diplomat and President of the Council on Foreign Relations for 20 years, Richard Haas gives some hope and a way forward in his book (and videos): "The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens." He suggests, for American democracy to survive and thrive, it will need more than our Bill of Rights to counter our underlying issues of apathy, violence, division and disinformation that threatens us all. He introduces these 10 habits for good citizenship and if practiced, would help heal our political divisions and safeguard our democracy.

They are:

Remain civil Be informed Value norms Get involved Stay open to compromise Support the teaching of civics Promote the common good Reject violence Respect government service Put country first

Learn more at cfr.org/book/bill-obligations.

— Sharon McNeil is a member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good of all. She can be reached at mcneil102@icloud.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Sharon McNeil: Healing political division is necessary to safeguard democracy