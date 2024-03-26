Sharon Kennedy: Stop insulting non-college graduates

I’m tired of hearing Democratic candidates trash non-college graduates and praise the merits of higher education in an academic field that may prove useless upon graduation. In 1974, I earned a Bachelor of Arts from Wayne State University in Detroit.

Twenty-seven years later, I graduated with a Master of Arts degree from Northern Michigan University. As a former English Composition instructor at a community college and a four-year university, it’s no surprise to me that the world of academia is not for everyone. Some students have no interest in classes that will never help them become a better car mechanic, welder, electrician or plumber. If parents could understand not every child wants or needs an academic degree, there might be more peace within families and greater respect for the trades.

Democrats tell us it’s the educated people who will stop DJT from being elected president for life, but how well is that “Hail Mary” going? Some of the most highly educated members of Congress can easily quote the Constitution, yet they’re ignoring it. Ivy league graduates like Ted Cruz, Elise Stefanik and dozens more are acting dumb so they’ll not offend loudmouths like Marge Green and jacketless Jim Jordan, both of whom hold college degrees. In attempting to align themselves with their base — people they consider poorly educated nitwits — most members of the Republican Party are pretending they didn’t make it beyond third grade. That’s an insult to the MAGA tribe.

Identity has become more important than ideology. When the head of the elephants extends his hands to voters that Democrats have written off as too dumb to understand what’s at stake in this election, it’s no wonder the response to MAGA is overwhelming. Ideology takes a backseat to identity because it’s a vague term used by “elite” liberals. Identity sounds much more pleasant, has a friendly ring to it and is easily understood by the masses. Elite MAGAs, unlike their submissive flock, know their strength lies in conformity which is the central theme of the movement.

The Republican Party that once encouraged debate among its members has been hijacked and cannot compete with MAGA’s Grand Marshal. That’s why traditionalists are dropping like flies. They know their days are over. The end has been coming for decades, but nobody wanted to admit democracy and capitalism do not always give aid and comfort to the average Joe. Belonging to a cult where millions of people offer such comfort and aid to each other is important for the self-confidence of each member. Identifying with fellow MAGAites creates a fellowship that prior to Trump couldn’t have been imagined. The importance of camaraderie among voters is undeniable.

Higher education cannot guarantee what Trump can. He makes promises he delivers regardless of how dangerous they are. The danger is overlooked due to the zeal his followers give him. If we’ve learned nothing since he came on the scene with his “birther” accusations, we should have learned that identity and connection to a tribe are more precious than anything else. This includes the rule of law which is disappearing. Some voters are elated. Some are depressed.

It appears things haven’t gone too well for Fani Willis. She’s a fine example of an educated ideologist who forgot that appearances matter regardless of one’s level of education. If Ms. Willis had used the sense she was born with, she would have known not to touch Mr. Wade with a 10-foot pole until her case against 19 defendants was over. As it seems, she weakened her case and looks like a fool. That’s easily accomplished without a college degree.

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at sharonkennedy1947@gmail.com. Kennedy's new book, "View from the SideRoad: A Collection of Upper Peninsula Stories," is available from her or Amazon.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Sharon Kennedy: Stop insulting non-college graduates