Sharon Kennedy: The making of a MAGAite

If Trump’s disgruntled base is any indication, I should be a MAGA disciple because I fit the typical profile of the majority of his followers. I’m a loner. I’m poor. I’ve been abused by the legal system. I’m angry. I’m disappointed in the party of my parents. I disagree with much of their far-left progressive agenda, but I also have common sense and know the difference between right and wrong so I darkened the circle by Joe Biden’s name when I voted in Michigan’s primary last month.

I didn’t want to. I hesitated and asked myself if I was doing the right thing. Should I vote for Biden or throw away my vote and color in “Uncommitted?” It only took a few seconds to make the decision and after hearing the State of the Union address, I’m glad I did. If President Biden can maintain the stamina he showed then, I think his chances of another four years are better than slim. He’s got to perfect the art of being an attack dog. His personification of a nice, grandfatherly figure isn’t going to convince the populace he’s worthy of their vote. Being a junk yard dog has become the order of the day.

I had my doubts about his mental acuity, but they were put to rest when he appeared sharp and fearless and ready for a fight. If on the campaign trail he can’t remember anything other than his Build Back Better program and the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act that benefited millions of the electorate, that’s a greater accomplishment than cozying up to Trump’s Russian, Hungarian and North Korean pals.

I haven’t written about Biden’s accomplishments because I thought he was too old to be in this race. I wish he had stepped aside for a younger person who was worthy of the office and up to the task of governing. But he didn’t. I wish his wife had told him

to retire, but she didn’t or if she tried, he ignored her. Maybe his aides cautioned him, and he was too bullheaded to listen. In 2020, he ran for the presidency from his basement. He can’t do that this year. He has to travel, and sometimes speak off the cuff. Can he do it?

It depends upon what he says. If he remembers all he has done for the good of our country, he shouldn’t have any problem. If he veers from the teleprompter, he might land in the weeds as DJT often does. These men are old. They’re tired. They can’t be expected to remember the names of heads of states or the countries to which they belong, but they should remember the name of their presidential opponent. If Biden can quote his successes that include legislation affecting labor, housing, the environment, health care, defense, agriculture, Wall Street, technology and 22 other areas, he’ll be fine. If he reminds voters that Trump demanded Republicans ditch the bipartisan border bill, he’ll be in good shape.

Given my age, financial situation, living quarters and disgust with our judicial system where money talks and criminals walk, I should be part of the MAGA crowd. Instead, I find their agenda repulsive and a threat to our democratic way of life. The dual presidency apparent in the U.S. has gone on long enough. With DJT having 91 felony counts against him, a rape conviction and multiple upcoming court cases, it’s time for Americans to wake up. I don’t pretend the Democrats are squeaky-clean, but when’s the last time President Biden invited a dictator to his private home?

— To contact Sharon Kennedy, send her an email at sharonkennedy1947@gmail.com. Kennedy's new book, "View from the SideRoad: A Collection of Upper Peninsula Stories," is available from her or Amazon.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Sharon Kennedy: The making of a MAGAite