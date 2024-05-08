Sharon Banicki sweeps to nomination in primary for county recorder

Sharon Banicki, right, hugs her 6-year-old grandson, Emmitt Banicki, after Sharon was announced as the St. Joseph County Recorder elect on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at Hacienda Mexican Restaurant on Miami Street in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — Tables full of family and friends stood and up cheered the win of their beloved Sharon Banicki as the St. Joseph County recorder in the Democratic primary election.

Banicki was speechless and excited as the news broke Tuesday night.

Her family and friends had spent the hours prior gathering results from all 42 voting centers before meeting at Hacienda Mexican Restaurant on Miami Street around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Banicki's grandson was all smiles as she walked in, proudly displaying a matching black tee reading, "Vote for Memaw."

The current fiscal officer in the St. Joseph County recorder's office, Banicki won against fellow Democrat Carolyn Topolski in a 6,160 to 2,822 unofficial vote tally.

With current experience of working in the recorder's office, since December 2016, Banicki is already familiar with every aspect of the office, she said in The Tribune's previously published answers from candidates, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area and the American Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend.

She's excited to "hit the ground running" in January, she said, in what'll be a in natural transition after the meetings and training sessions she's attended with current St. Joseph County recorder Mary Beth Wisniewski, who's supported her every step of the way.

"I still can't believe it," Banicki said to Wisniewski, who sat next to her. Wisniewski gave her a fist bump.

Banicki said her biggest challenge will be protecting the Recorder's Perpetuation Fund, which is used to preserve and maintain records in the recorders office by updating computers, repairing books, updating the plat machine, and scanning in the old mortgage and deed books to make them available digitally. She said she's intent on keeping these funds within the recorder's office.

Banicki, who first decided to run for county recorder in mid-2023, can now take a deep breath. Polls were showing she had 70% of the votes throughout the evening and though her family has been positive, she said she didn't want to get her hopes up for fear of disappointment.

Now in the running for recorder in the general election, Banicki prepares to face the unopposed Republican Candace Brown in November. She said she'll maintain her same campaign strategy: stay positive and upbeat and speak from experience.

In the immediate future, Banicki who's been up since 3:57 a.m., said she'll celebrate at Diloreto Club, go to bed and be at work tomorrow.

