Sharon awards more ARPA funding to businesses

Feb. 29—SHARON — The city of Sharon awarded another $255,500 to businesses in its latest round of revitalization grants funded by American Rescue Plan Act dollars, bringing the three-year total to nearly $10 million.

New projects include a bakery and eatery, a new gaming room, a kitchen upgrade and expansion, a new facade for a downtown restaurant, renovations of a former manufacturing plant and building renovation for a longtime Sharon business.

City Manager Bob Fiscus said the city is funding six projects to keep moving the city's revitalization progress forward.

"Though we are finally getting close to the end of the ARPA allocations with this round, we believe the choices made will continue to attract foot traffic to our downtown and to help expand our business prospects and job opportunities in the city," Fiscus said.

The federal government awarded the city about $14 million in ARPA funding, which was designed to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.

To date, the city has awarded $9.9 million of the ARPA funds; $4.4 million is left to be awarded.

In its latest round of revitalization grants, the city awarded $25,000 as a new restaurant grant to Allie's Sweet Tooth, which is moving into the former Outdoor Army-Navy building at 47 E. State St. This will be its second location; it has another in Mercer.

The money will be used to open a bakery, eatery and event space, including a corporate packaging area.

"I appreciate Sharon's dedication to supporting our business by providing this grant, which helps alleviate some financial pressure and helps set us on a path to success in downtown Sharon," said Allie Adams, owner.

Daffin's Candies, 496 E. State St. will use $45,000 in ARPA funding for infrastructure construction and exterior renovations of its store.

"We're very appreciative of the funding support from the city," said Connie Leon, retail manager for Daffin's, which has been in the same location for 50 years. "This project will hopefully help us remain here for years to come."

Daffin's was founded in 1903 in Woodsfield, Ohio. The Sharon store opened downtown in 1949 then moved up to the corner of South Oakland Avenue in 1975. It also has stores in Greenville, Franklin and Niles, Ohio. The candy store will host its annual Easter egg hunt March 23 in Buhl Park.

The city awarded $10,000 to Haitian Sensation/Sweet Sensations, 76 Shenango Ave. for kitchen upgrade and expansion.

Owner Joseph Altenor said the grant will help them to get necessary equipment and increase their staff in order to prepare products at a much larger volume.

The restaurant will also continue to offer cookie and cupcake decorating classes and more at its location. Haitian Sensation is celebrating 10 years in business and is planning for an anniversary celebration.

"From a small coffee shop to a fully established restaurant, including the addition of a food truck, we have proven we are committed to growth in our community," Altenor said. "To have the backing of the city where we have remained a staple establishment speaks volumes to us."

The city awarded $8,000 to Infinite Consortium Gaming, also known as ICG: Hobbies and Games, 162 W. State St., for business expansion.

Owners Tom and Michalena Vaughn said the grant will allow the hobby and gaming store to attract more enthusiasts with a second floor devoted entirely to tabletop miniature gaming. This would include games such as Warhammer, Marvel Crisis Protocol, BattleTech and Song of Ice and Fire.

"Because of this expansion, we are planning to have larger-scale events to bring in people from Erie, Cleveland and Pittsburgh for one- or two-day events," Tom said. "Plus, throughout the week, we have dozens of people who show up to our game days or use the paint stations as well as participate in some pick-up gaming."

The gaming store has been in Sharon since 2013 and opened a second location in the Eastwood Mall in Niles, Ohio, in 2021.

A downtown staple business, Niko and Lou's Coney Island, 44 W. State St., was awarded $17,500 for a facade update. The restaurant is known for its authentic chili dog recipe.

The city also awarded Winner Development LLC, 469 N. Sharpsville Ave., $150,000 for Phase II renovations at The Landing at the former Westinghouse Electric Corp. transformer plant.

Jack Campbell, vice president of Winner International, said the grant will go toward replacing windows and installing a fire escape in a part of the building that has been closed and abandoned for almost 40 years.

Currently, The Landing houses WestWinn Urban Ag, an indoor aquaponics farm that raises lettuce and fish. WestWinn plans to expand into other parts of The Landing. The Landing is also home to several art studios, a woodworking company and a gymnastics business.

Sharon City Council President Molly Bundrant said she is excited about the latest round of revitalization grants.

"These projects will continue to grow our business community and continue to support citywide revitalization," Bundrant said. "With this round, we believe the decisions will make a direct impact on attracting more people to the downtown and make lasting changes."