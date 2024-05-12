Sharks in Guadalupe River? What the city of New Braunfels has to say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — The City Of New Braunfels addressed concerns Wednesday about the possibility of sharks in the Guadalupe River.

“Despite recent social media posts warning tubers about a shark being caught in ‘the Guadalupe River,’ there have been no reports of sharks in the relatively shallow freshwater of the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels,” the city said.

According to a social media post from the city, the Guadalupe River is roughly 230 miles long, stretching from Kerr County to the Gulf of Mexico, with six hydroelectric dams along the river between New Braunfels and the coast.

“Although it is ‘technically’ possible for bull sharks to swim in freshwater, there are very likely no sharks in the rivers in New Braunfels…probably…” the city joked.

