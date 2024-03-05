Shark suspected of biting 11-year-old girl at surf spot on Oahu, Hawaii beach, reports say

A shark is suspected of reportedly attacking an 11-year-old girl swimming at a Hawaii beach over the weekend in what could be the first shark encounter with a person recorded in the state this year.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon in waters off Oahu in Ka’a’awa, according to multiple reports.

This is a file photo of a gray reef shark over Father's Reef in Papua New Guinea.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Shayne Enright said crews responded to a 911 call at 1:30 p.m. after the girl suffered a suspected shark bite to her left foot at a surf spot known as “Rainbows," Hawaii News Now reported.

Reef shark may be what bit 11-year-old girl: Reports

“The girl was near shore, swimming in the water, when the incident occurred,” People reported a statement from the agency said. “The patient’s parents declined EMS transport to an emergency room."

The statement, the outlet reported, said a witness described seeing "what appeared to be a small reef shark in the area.”

Shark bite could mark state's first encounter of 2024

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources' shark incident website, if confirmed, the attack will be the state’s first shark encounter with a human in 2024.

The state agency could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY.

According to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF), 69 people were bit in an unprovoked attack last year and of them, 10 fatalities took place.

Each year, according to ISAF, the world averages 70 documented shark attacks.

On average, 10 fatal attacks are reported each year.

