Shark Attacks Injure 2 at Florida Beach: Reports

Two people are believed to have been injured in separate shark attacks at a single Florida beach Friday.

The City of Fernandina Beach Government posted a warning on Facebook about the two alleged attacks Friday, urging people to stay away from the shore.

The first attack occurred at 3:35 p.m., while the second happened just minutes later at 3:38 p.m.

The victims, a 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, are in stable condition, according to WTLV.

"Neither patient could advise what type or size of marine life had caused their respective injuries," the city said in its Facebook post.

Witness Tia Walker told WJXX she was in the water with the 30-year-old victim.

“He yelled, he like went down and he started hopping and he looked over at me and goes 'I got bit, I got bit,' he started motioning toward the beach,” she said. “I was like, 'Holy crap, there’s a shark.'”

RELATED STORIES

Shark Attacks Instagram Model as She Poses for a Photo

Man Survives Shark Attack: 'He Bee-Lined Straight at Me'

Angler Catches 16-Foot Great White Shark That Weighed 3,000 Pounds

Related Articles: