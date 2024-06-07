Shark attacks in Florida today: Watch the live Walton County Sheriff's Office press conference

The Walton County Sheriff's Office press conference is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Check back here for live coverage.

Three people were injured Friday in two shark incidents off Walton County beaches. One incident was reported in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith Lane. The other was at Inlet Beach.

More coverage: Back-to-back shark attacks injure child, adult near Florida beach; one victim lost hand

More coverage: Two alleged shark attacks forced Walton County officials to close area beaches Friday

Double-red flags are now flying on beaches in the surrounding area, meaning the Gulf of Mexico waters are closed. Those found violating the warning will be fined $500.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Shark attacks: Live press conference in Walton County Florida